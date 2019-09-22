Malissa Longo, Aron Eisenberg’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Malissa Longo, Aron Eisenberg’s wife, made a touching tribute to her husband announcing his unexpected death while simultaneously sharing the two eloped nine months before he died.

Eisenberg, known best as Nog on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, Longo announced on Facebook. He was 50 years old.

Longo and Eisenberg were married December 28, 2018. They were planning to have a big wedding to celebrate their union, but they were waiting to save up money, she wrote in the Facebook post. The two were engaged November 26, 2016 after dating for about three years, according to StarTrek.com. They were together for about six years.

Eisenberg is an Italian actress, model and writer.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Malissa Longo & Aron Eisenberg Eloped But Did Not Have Time for Their Dream Wedding

Malissa Longo and Aron Eisenberg were waiting to publicly announce their elopement. The two were married December 28, 2018. They were planning to have a big wedding, but Eisenberg sadly passed away before they were able to have their celebration with friends and family.

Eisenberg described her husband as “intelligent,” “funny,” and “empathetic.”

The couple was married just short of nine months, though she said their “hearts had been married for far longer.”

Her full post said:

It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today.

He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth.

He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him.

He lived his life with such vigor and passion.

He was like a breath of fresh air, because I knew I would always hear the truth from him. Even if I didn’t want to hear it and even if the truth was inconvenient.

He made me (and still makes me) want to be the best human I can possibly be, because he always strove to be the best human he could be.

His resilience and willingness to learn was and is an inspiration.

We didn’t officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018. We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money.

While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer.

I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other.

Five years felt like a lifetime, in the best possible ways.

There will never be another light like Aron’s. The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally.

At the moment I’m not sure how to do life without him…

He is and always will be My California.

On Saturday afternoon, she wrote on Facebook Eisenberg was in the hospital in critical condition.

2. Malissa Started a Fundraiser for Eisenberg’s Kidney Transplant Surgery in 2016 & Served as his Caregiver

In 2016, Malissa Longo turned to GoFundMe to raise funds for a kidney for her then-fiance. He was scheduled for kidney transplant surgery December 29, 2015. She wrote that she was his primary caregiver, and neither of them would be able to work. She also wrote they wanted to help the donor pay for her lost work time, and any other financial needs. The excess funds would go toward a charity benefiting organ donors and transplant recipients, she wrote on the page.

The fundraiser exceeded its $10,000 goal by nearly $4,000.

She wrote:

Hi, I’m Malissa Longo. My love, Aron Eisenberg, will be receiving a new kidney on December 29th, 2015. We are in need of some help while he is in the hospital and following the procedure, as I am his primary care giver and neither of us will be able to work during that time. We also would like to help his amazing donor with time lost at work and any other expenses she may need while she recovers from donating such an incredible gift. It is difficult to ask for help, as we’d like to be able to handle this ourselves, but we are out of options really. Any money donated that exceeds our needs will be donated to a charity that benefits organ donors and transplant recipients. Please, help us reach our goal. Thank you so much! Much love,

Malissa & Aron

Eisenberg was born with only one kidney, and it was failing by the time he was in his teens. He had his first kidney transplant at age 17, which was from a cadaver, according to StarTrek.com.

Longo posted updates following the surgery, and said he was recovery well. She said the new kidney seemed to be functioning well.

“We should be hiking the hills of California, in no time,” she wrote about a week after the surgery.

That day, January 6, was also his birthday.

“Aron has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined… in the best possible ways. When we met, it was as if something clicked. It sounds cliche but I knew right away that this man would play an important role if my life. I could see a future with him,” Longo wrote in the update.

She also echoed a sentiment she shared in the moving announcement of his death, calling him her “California.”

Eisenberg, in full Nog costume, thanked his fans for their support and became emotional on stage at Las Vegas con.

“I wouldn’t be here today without that second transplant,” he said. “I’m doing very well.”

3. Malissa Longo Made a Cameo Appearance in Bruce Lee’s ‘Way of the Dragon’ at Age 21

Malissa Longo made a nude cameo appearance in Bruce Lee’s The Way of the Dragon in 1972 when she was 21. It was the first nude scene in a Lee movie, she said in an interview. She had hesitations about the scene and was unsure how it would affect her career. In the end, the scene was too short to have much of an impact on her acting career, she said in an interview.

“He saw a photo of me in a magazine and asked to see me. I was very curious because, I went to the Bruce’s appointment and I wasn’t really interested,” she said in the interview. “The role was very little, and in one scene, I would have to stay completely nude. So that role didn’t appeal to me. I had already done many films as a leading role. Besides that, Bruce in Italy was unknown, and I didn’t consider this experience was important enough for my curriculum. Nobody knew that he would become a big star.”

Bruce Lee was looking for a “Mediterranean beauty” for the part, and wanted to meet Longo after seeing her in a magazine. She described Lee as “nice,” “a good friend” and “a hard worker.” She said their friendship continued after filming.

4. Malissa Was the Daughter of a U.S. Air Force Member & Moved Often as a Child

Malissa Long was the daughter of a U.S. Air Force service member and spent much of her childhood in England. Like many children of military service members, her family moved often. She was born in Conway, South Carolina but moved shortly after her birth, according to her IMDB profile.

Until she was about 10 years old, her family moved between Air Force bases around England. Her family then moved back to the United States. They first moved to Ohio and then settled in Colorado. She began dancing in recitals, acting and singing. Longo eventually moved to New York to pursue a career in musical theater, her profile said.

“Malissa began performing on stage at very young age, first in dance recitals, then eventually acting and singing. She uprooted herself to New York City in pursuit of a career in musical theater and soon found she had an affinity for the screen, as well as, the stage,” her profile said.

Longo Stars in a TV Series, Valor Infinity: The Evander Chronicles

Malissa Longo landed a starring role in a TV show, Valor Infinity: The Evander Chronicles. The show started its first season in 2019. Longo plays Colonel Valeran in the show.

“Having to depend on their own internal fortitude and courage, a military officer, a corporate assassin, an aging peace keeper, and an arcane noble’s paths are forced together in a story of survival and adventure,” the show’s description says on IMDB.

Longo also played in The Assassin’s Apprentice, a 2018 short film, Renegades, a sci-fi TV series, Blade of Honor, a sci-fi TV series, and Porcelain Dolls, a made-for-TV movie in 2005.