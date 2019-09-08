Brian Quinones: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brian Quinones was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Richfield, Minnesota following a police chase he streamed on Facebook Live.

Quinones was a dad and a barber who lived in Minneapolis. He was originally from Ponce, Puerto Rico. Quinones was also an aspiring hip hop artist.

In the hours leading up to his death, he shared his album, “T.I.M.E.: This Is My Everything,” to Soundcloud under the name Blessed The MC. He shared the album on Facebook, writing, “I Pray You Treasure It… My Hearts Inside It.”

Friends noted some of the lyrics seemed to foreshadow his death. One of his last posts said, “So sorry.”

Police told the Star Tribune Quinones had a knife. The pursuit started when he ran red lights.

Quinones began recording about 12 minutes before he died. The Facebook Live video continued for another 97 minutes after he was shot and killed. You can watch the video here, but be forewarned that it is extremely graphic.

1. Facebook Live Captured Quinones’ Last Moments

#BREAKING – Tonight @EdinaPolice shot & killed a young man around 10:15 PM named Brian Quinones. He was hit by multiple shots following a police pursuit. He live streamed the pursuit. The stream includes over an hour of the aftermath of his death. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/N9Xy0qARKC — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) September 8, 2019

Quinones began recording a Facebook Live video about 12 minutes before he died. On the video he can be seen listening to music and occasionally singing along. He can be seen running at least one red light on the video, but it was not clear exactly when the chase started. He turns the video to face himself, and red and blue flashing lights can be seen. He sometimes glances in his rear-view mirror, but appears calm.

The car stops suddenly, and he jumps out of the vehicle. Police can be heard shouting, followed by the sound of about seven gunshots, followed by an additional five gunshots. The video continues for another 97 minutes while police secured the scene. At the end of the video, it appeared that an officer noticed the phone on the dashboard and realized it was recording.

Be forewarned that the video is extremely graphic. You can watch the video here.

Edina Police and Richfield Police released a statement to Heavy, which said, “On Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:22 p.m. a police pursuit that began in Edina,

ended in an officer involved shooting near the intersection of 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue in Richfield. The incident involved officers from the Edina and Richfield Police departments. No officers were injured during the incident. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. The Edina and Richfield Police Departments express our thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this tragic incident.”

“Because this is an active investigation, neither police department can comment,” the statement concluded.

Edina Police referred any further comment to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which has taken over the investigation.

The Star Tribune reported police used a pursuit-intervention tactic, or PIT maneuver, to stop the vehicle.

2. ‘So sorry,’ Quinones Wrote on Facebook Before His Death

One of Quinones’ last Facebook posts said simply, “So sorry.” The words were posted at 9:23 p.m., just one hour before he died.

Friends commented on the link after his death, saying they believed he planned to be shot by police on video.

Two minutes after writing, “So sorry,” he wrote “Link” on Facebook.

Three days before his death, he made a poignant post on Facebook.

“In life… There are pivotal moments that propel you. Moments you’ve strived for since your inception. Moments that quite frankly you’re 1. Not ready for and 2. Too afraid to capture,” he wrote. “You’ll feel and know when that moment has arrived. At that point its fight or flight in an instant. I wholeheartedly pray you fight through. Otherwise you’ll look in that rearview and realize you’ve reached your destination before you enjoyed your final sunset. ‘These Days I’m Much More Grateful,'” he wrote.

Police told the Star Tribune Quinones had a knife. Some said they could see the knife on the video, but it could not be confirmed that Quinones was holding a knife. The pursuit that led to the shooting was initiated when he ran red lights.

3. Quinones Posted A Link to His Music Before His Death

Quinones posted a Soundcloud link to his music at about 1:30 p.m., about nine hours before he died.

“I Pray You Treasure It… My Hearts Inside It 💯” he wrote.

His Soundcloud profile describes Quinones as “an aspiring hip hop artist.” He called himself “Blessed the MC.”

His profile says, “I am an aspiring Hip Hop artist. My music is my interpretation of the world. I see the good as I do the evil. My lyrics can be profound at times, witty, catchy, inspiring, and everything inbetween. My inspiration comes from artists such as J Cole, Kanye, Jay Z, DMX, Jay Electronica, Kid Cudi, King Kendrick, Ab-Soul, Loaded Lux, Luda, Bone Thugz, Charles Hamilton, Nas, Tech N9ne, Eminem & the list goes on. No disrespect to the greats if I forgot them.My name “Blessed the MC” comes from my perspective. They say you are what you think. Therefore, I am Blessed. I acknowledge my Gods gifts & it plays into the law of attraction. Please check out my music. I really give it my entire heart. Thank you & feel free to talk. I am only human. Cheers.”

He announced earlier in the day on Facebook he was going to upload his entire album, “T.I.M.E.: This Is My Everything,” on Soundcloud.

“To show you how much my art means to me… I’ll sacrifice streaming numbers….If you want the album TODAY I’ll upload it on SOUNDCLOUD,” he wrote. “Ready for that Ride?”

4. Friends Expressed Shock & Grief on Facebook

Quinones’ friends flooded his Facebook page with heartbroken words in the hours after his death.

One person shared a video which included one of his songs that appeared to foreshadow his death.

“Get ready, cuz it’s gonna hurt, right?” he rapped on the song.

The song continued, “They killed him. This ain’t the way it’s supposed to go. They killed him, and I’m just supposed to be here.”

“RIP Brian J Quinones,” she wrote. “It’s Crazy how they did you. I’m in complete shock all this on FB Live. Then what’s even more shocking I’m listening to your music and some of your lyrics almost describe what happend to you. This hurts and I’m So sorry … We lost a Real One.”

Another person wrote, “😢 bruh I’m so sick right now I’ve lost some of the most genuine people I’ve ever known this year I’m not even the same I’m too numb 💔 Brian J Quinones why you ain’t just call me?”

Another person shared the Facebook Live video, writing, “They really just did my mans Brian J Quinones like that. I feel sick asf just watching this 😩😢 like we just did a videoshoot together and everything 😪 I don’t even know what to think rn.”

Another person also shared the video and wrote, “Not bro!!! Always been a stand up guy. Always wanted to do good in life for his family. I pray this isn’t what it is. He never did anything or carried 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 rest easy Brian J Quinones you’re free now.”

Another friend described him as a good person, and hoped that his life would not be defined by his last moments.

“Bro I’m sorry you had to go out like that, you a good dude, I know the media gonna try to make it seem like u not but u a good person. All you wanted to do was make music and leave your legacy for your son. All the talks we had, you was full of life. A super dope music artist, barber, painter, and a good dad. I cant believe it ended like this. Man Brian J Quinones love you bro. Until the next time we meet again. R.i.P.,” he wrote.

5. Quinones Was a Father From Puerto Rico & Lived in Minneapolis

Police scanner said he had a knife pic.twitter.com/croQk0BUMz — SacKat (@sachibub10) September 8, 2019

Quinones was from Ponce, Puerto Rico and lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to his Facebook page.

He had at least one child, and was an aspiring hip hop artist. He was also a barber and a painter. Friends wrote on his Facebook page that he was “a good dad.” In his profile picture, he had a young boy on his shoulders.

Quinones’ Facebook page says he worked at General Mills.

