Police Chase, Deadly Shooting Streamed on Facebook Live in Richfield, Minnesota

A man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Richfield, Minnesota captured the moments leading up to his death on Facebook Live.

You can watch the video here, but be forewarned that the video is extremely graphic.

Brain J. Quinones was driving and listening to music before the shooting at about 10:20 p.m. He died on the scene after a brief chase after he was shot by Edina Police officers. Police told the Star Tribune he had a knife.

He ran a red light near York Avenue, initiating a chase, the Star Tribune reported.

Quinones started recording the video about 12 minutes before the shooting. It was not clear exactly when the police chase started, but flashing red and blue lights can be seen on the video. He appears very calm throughout the video, only looking briefly startled as he jumped out of his vehicle.

Police used a pursuit-intervention tactic, or PIT maneuver, on the vehicle near E. 77th Street and Chicago Avenue. The Star Tribune reported officers could be heard shouting “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” on scanner audio.

Officers can be heard shouting on the video, but it was not clear what they were saying over the sound of his music.

Eerily, the video continued recording for another 97 minutes, and his music continued playing. The video stopped when an officer appeared to notice the phone and stopped the recording.