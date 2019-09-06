Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 6

Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina, after more than a week of speculation about whether the storm would directly hit the United States.

Researchers have found what could be a crucial clue in figuring out what’s causing severe lung illnesses linked to vaping.

And Nicki Minaj calls her retirement announcement “insensitive” and vows to offer a better explanation for fans.

TOP STORY: Hurricane Dorian Slams the Outer Banks; The Death Toll in the Bahamas Rises

#Dorian has made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina at 835 AM EDT. Maximum sustained winds were estimated near 90 mph (150 km/h), and the estimated minimum central pressure was 956 mb (28.23 inches). More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/IgOso4dvvs — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2019

All eyes have been on Hurricane Dorian for more than a week as east coast communities braced for a direct hit from the storm. At 8:35 a.m. Friday, Dorian finally made landfall over Cape Hatteras on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Dorian remains a Category 1 storm with wind speeds reaching 90 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds as Dorian slowly makes its way northeast. Approximately 350,000 homes and businesses were experiencing power outages in North and South Carolina as of Friday morning.

Dorian has brushed along the east coast of the United States in the days following its pummeling of the Bahamas. Dorian sat over Grand Bahama Island for two full days. Officials say at least 30 people are confirmed dead and that hundreds more are still missing.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING: Vitamin E Acetate May Be Linked to Recent Lung Illnesses

Contaminant found in vaping products is linked to deadly lung illnesses, according to state and federal lab tests https://t.co/Bjg9JXM0bx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 5, 2019

Researchers may be one step closer to figuring out what’s causing a mysterious lung illness in patients nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control says that the more than 200 patients who have reported severe symptoms used vaping products.

Scientists now say that they’ve found a common chemical in nearly all of the samples of marijuana vaping products used by patients. The chemical doesn’t sound scary: it’s vitamin E acetate, which is the oil extracted from the vitamin.

The FDA shared the information on a call with state and federal health officials, according to the Washington Post. Vitamin E acetate can reportedly cause harm when inhaled due to its “molecular structure” and cause respiratory damage.

The FDA added on the call that when testing the nicotine products used by patients, scientists had not found anything out of the ordinary included in those products.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Nicki Minaj Calls Retirement Announcement ‘Abrupt & Insensitive’

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

Nicki Minaj had fans reeling with a Twitter announcement on Thursday afternoon. The rapper wrote that she planned to retire from music and start a family with fiance Kenneth Petty.

But if she goes through with it, Minaj is unlikely to retire in the immediate future. TMZ reported early this morning that Minaj has been working on new music over the past several weeks. “Sources close to” Minaj added that Minaj has also reached out to other musicians about new collaborations just within the last few days.

Hours after announcing her impending retirement, Minaj apologized to fans and promised to deliver a more thorough explanation. She tweeted in a response to a fan, “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.”

30-year-old country singer Kylie Rae Harris has died in a car crash in New Mexico: https://t.co/TrLq0nRD2K pic.twitter.com/7y4hBjjxz9 — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) September 5, 2019

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris passed away September 4 after a three-car crash in New Mexico. She is survived by her daughter Corbie, 6.

An American Airlines mechanic was accused of trying to sabotage a plane with 150 people on board.

The August jobs report by the Labor Department says that 130,000 jobs were created last month, which was less than expected.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is not running for president.

The longtime president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has died at the age of 95.

Works for us. https://t.co/NPNehg1NIi — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) September 4, 2019

Many Marvel fans may have thought they had seen the last of Iron Man following Avengers: Endgame. But that may not be the case.

It’s been reported that Robert Downey Jr. has been tapped to reprise his iconic role in a new series for Disney’s streaming service, which launches in November. We Got This Covered first reported that Marvel is planning a series centered on Iranheart, a teenage genius from the comic books.

Iron Man will be an artificial intelligence that advises Ironheart. Downey Jr. may provide the voice for the AI character. Stay tuned.

