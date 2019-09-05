Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 5

Hurricane Dorian is bearing down on the Carolinas as a Category 3 storm and could make landfall by tonight.

An American woman was caught trying to smuggle an infant out of the Philippines by hiding the baby in a sling bag at the airport.

And across the pond, Princess Charlotte has the world buzzing over how cute she looked on her first day of school!

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Hurricane Dorian Slashes the Carolinas

#Dorian remains a Category 3 hurricane and will bring the threat of damaging winds, life threatening storm surge, flash flooding, and heavy rainfall to the Carolina coast and portions of the mid-Atlantic coast. Watch our LIVE coverage for more. pic.twitter.com/2I1BLs35Ig — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 5, 2019

Hurricane Dorian has continued on its slow-moving trek as it bears down on the Carolinas. Dorian regained strength overnight, becoming a Category 3 storm with winds reaching 115 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center says Dorian may make landfall in North or South Carolina later Thursday or early Friday. But the storm is already creating life-threatening conditions, especially along the coasts.

Meteorologists are warning about flash flooding in the eastern Carolinas. Tens of thousands of power outages have already been reported and the storm is also triggering tornado warnings. Keep up with Dorian in real-time with interactive maps here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Princess Charlotte’s First Day of School

Princess Charlotte was “very excited” to attend her first day of school! Prince William told reporters that as he and Duchess Kate dropped off Charlotte and George at the Thomas’s Battersea school in London.

The 4-year-old clutched her mother’s hand as they walked up to greet the headteacher, Helen Haslem. In the video shared by the BBC, you can hear Kate ask the teacher about her summer vacation before Haslem shook the children’s hands.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in her uniform and the backpack was adorned with the school’s logo, but she added some personality as well. As they entered the school, you can see a sparkly unicorn keychain attached to Charlotte’s bag.

OFF-BEAT: American Woman Tried to Sneak An Infant Onto a Plane In the Philippines, Officials Said

An American woman has been charged with human trafficking after allegedly trying to smuggle a six-day-old baby out of the Philippines. https://t.co/xtvXq1Mo2Z — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2019

An American woman is facing a human trafficking charge in the Philippines after officials said she attempted to sneak a newborn infant onto a plane. The 6-day-old baby was hidden inside a sling bag while she went through immigration and she did not provide any documentation for the child.

Investigators said the woman was then carrying the baby in her arms as she tried to board the plane. Crew members with Delta Airlines stopped her from getting on the plane.

The woman claimed to be the baby’s aunt, CNN reported. She allegedly told officials that the infant’s mother was a single parent. Investigators said that the baby’s mother would also face charges.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Cameron James Pettit has been arrested on federal charges in connection to the overdose death of musician Mac Miller: https://t.co/N5njp1K23q #breaking — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) September 4, 2019

Cameron James Pettit is accused of giving rapper Mac Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to the musician’s overdose death.

Grammy-award winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels passed away in a car accident on September 3.

Linda and Esther Chang, the founders of Riley Rose, were named in the $10 million lawsuit Ariana Grande filed against the company and Forever 21.

Private employers added 195,000 jobs in August, according to the ADP National Employment Report.

Joe Biden appeared to pop a blood vessel in his eye during a CNN town hall last night.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold phone will go on sale Friday after months of delays.

CHECK THIS OUT

The Tyrannosaurus rex had a special ventilation system in its head that helped to keep the dinosaur’s brain cool. That’s according to new research from a team of scientists from the University of Missouri, Ohio University and the University of Florida.

T-Rex had two large holes at the top of its skull. Researchers previously thought this part of the dinosaur’s anatomy was connected to the jaw and helped with movement. But now, the team thinks this area contained blood vessels that would have helped T-Rex cool down.

The research team came to this conclusion after studying alligators at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida. Alligators have similar holes at the roof of the skull that, according to thermal imaging, either heat up or cool down based on outside temperatures. Scientists say it’s likely that T-Rex had the same structure.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.