Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 7

Federal investigators are ordering two major tech companies to hand over information on thousands of customers who have downloaded a gun scope app to their phones.

Hundreds of people were left stranded by floodwaters after Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Outer Banks.

And on a lighter note, McDonald’s is planning to join the recent “chicken wars” with a new sandwich.

Here’s what you need to know.

TOP STORY: Feds Demand Names of People Who Downloaded a Gun Scope App

The Justice Department has demanded that Google and Apple turn over the names and phone numbers of people who have downloaded a specific gun scope app. The order was filed in federal court on Thursday and first reported on by Forbes before the documents were sealed to the public.

The app in question is called Obsidian 4 and it was created by the company American Technologies Network Corp. The app is a tool that allows gun owners to take live video and calibrate their shot using their phone. Obsidian 4 has been downloaded about 10,000 times on the Google Play Store. Apple doesn’t make the number of downloads public.

ATN told American Military News that the company has not been contacted by the Justice Department. A spokesperson said the company would not turn over information on customers unless required by law.

Forbes reported that federal officials are investigating “illegal exports of ATN’s scope” overseas. The scope is controlled under the International Traffic in Arms Regulation agreement. The idea is that by identifying where the scope is used, investigators may be able to find where the scope is being shipped. Privacy advocates have raised concerns about the seizure of data, arguing that it would expose the personal information of people who have nothing to do with the investigation or the alleged crimes.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING: Hurricane Dorian Floods the Outer Banks & Heads Northeast

Hurricane Dorian slammed North Carolina’s Outer Banks Friday as a Category 1 storm. Saturday morning, hundreds of people were left stranded due to catastrophic flooding. Governor Roy Cooper said that Ocracoke Island could be reached only by boat or from the air and that rescue teams were working to get residents out.

Dorian moved on relatively quickly after pummeling eastern North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said the storm would brush by the Massachusetts coastline today, bringing tropical-storm-force winds to the area. Dorian is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia later today. Forecasters say Dorian will likely weaken into Sunday.

Meanwhile, relief efforts and evacuations are underway in the Bahamas following the ravaging it took from Dorian. The death toll has risen to at least 43 people, but hundreds more remain missing. An estimated 70,000 others have been left homeless by the storm. The Bahamian financial services ministry described the situation as a humanitarian crisis.

OFF-BEAT: McDonald’s Is Entering the Chicken War

Popeyes and Chick-fil-A are getting some competition in the war for the best chicken sandwich. McDonald’s is planning to debut a Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich beginning on September 11.

McDonald’s described the sandwich as a “crispy buttermilk chicken fillet” and “served with slivered onions, pickles and a mouthwatering, smoky barbecue sauce, all on a sesame seed bun.” The spicy bbq version will also be served as chicken tenders. McDonald’s warned it’d be available for a limited time only.

It remains to be seen if McDonald’s can replicate the same sort of hype that Popeyes created over its own chicken sandwich. Popeyes quickly sold out of the sandwich, prompting angry outbursts from some customers. For example, earlier this week a group of people in Houston pulled a gun on Popeyes workers after being told the restaurant didn’t have any chicken sandwiches. Luckily, no one was injured.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Investigators say country music singer Kylie Rae Harris caused the crash that killed her and high schooler Maria Elena Cruz.

Former Project Runway star and fashion designer Chris March passed away from a heart attack on Friday at the age of 56.

At least 450 severe lung illness cases in 33 states have been linked to vaping.

There is a nationwide shortage of White Claw, the popular hard seltzer drink.

Meghan Markle will reportedly be in New York today to cheer on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.

CHECK THIS OUT

This man ordered a beer for $6.76, but was charged over 10,000 times more than that. "See this beer? That is the most expensive beer in history," he tweeted with a photo of the budget-busting beverage. https://t.co/7b9IgLrp5j — CNN (@CNN) September 6, 2019

This is definitely the most expensive beer ever. Australian journalist Peter Lalor ordered an IPA while staying at a hotel in Manchester, England. The bartender accidentally charged him the wrong amount. Instead of $6.76, the check said that beer had cost more than $67,000.

The hotel’s management reassured Lalor that the $67,000 charge was unlikely to go through. But a few days later, Lalor was $67,000 in the hole. The bank is working to issue him a refund, but it could take up to 10 days to get the money back. Lalor wrote in a Twitter thread, “It really is baffling that both Visa and our bank would allow such an amount to go through unquestioned.”

The hotel told CNN, “We hope we can invite Peter back for another drink soon. The next one is definitely on the house!”

