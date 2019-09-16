Sean Spicer Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary under President Donald Trump, will be showing America a new side as he hits the dance floor with a mystery partner on Dancing With the Stars.

The controversial pick drew some ire, but many people are curious how the show will unfold. But Spicer is familiar with criticism. He told The Washington Post in 2016 the only opinions that matter to him are the opinions of his family. Spicer is married to Rebecca Claire Miller. She is a former TV producer who also worked in the White House. The couple has two young children.

Season 28 of DWTS premieres at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

“It stirs the pot,” Derek Hough, the current World of Dance judge told PEOPLE. “It draws attention. We’re curious, right? We’re just like, ‘What’s going to happen? How are we going to react? What’s going to happen?’ “

Here’s what you need to know:

Spicer’s Wife, Rebecca Spicer, Worked for Former President George W. Bush

Spicer’s wife, Rebecca Miller Spicer, was also a former member of the White House staff under President George W. Bush.

She now works as the Senior Vice President of Communications at Airlines for America, according to her Twitter page and LinkedIn profile. She served in a similar position for the National Beer Wholesalers Association before landing the job with the airline. She held the beer industry position for 12 years.

Rebecca Spicer worked as the associate director of communications in the White House for one year, from 2006 to 2007. Before that, she worked for two TV stations. She worked as a producer for WJLA TV, ABC 7 in Arlington, Virginia for five years, and for KTRK in Houston for two years.

1. Sean Spicer Keeps His Two Young Children Out of the Public Eye

Sean Spicer and his wife, Rebecca have two young children, a boy and a girl.

“Nursery school graduation selfie. 17 years to go,” he wrote on Instagram.

He rarely speaks about his family publicly, and has not shared a photo of them on Instagram for more than three years. It was clear why he largely kept his children out of the public eye. On a post about his children in July 2016, two of the five posts were negative.

“Your daddy is the nation’s hugest liar!” one person wrote.

“Poor kids,” wrote another.

He shared another photo from July 2016, showing a family beach trip to Newport, Rhode Island over 4th of July weekend. His children had their backs to the camera, showing off “Spicer” hoodies.

“Team Spicer #fourthofjuly,” he wrote on Instagram.

Although the second photo he posted on Instagram was a photo with his wife and children visiting Santa, the family pictures quickly faded away and then disappeared as he became more present in the public eye.

“Guess who showed up in town,” he wrote in his second Instagram post on December 3, 2013.

2. Spicer & His Wife, Rebecca, Take Their Kids on Races

Spicer and his wife, Rebecca Claire Miller, take their kids for adventures, including to races. His kids also had an opportunity to meet Captain America at the finish line of the Arlington Fire & Police 911 5k.

“Team Spicer at the finish line of the Arlington Fire & Police 911 5k w Captain America,” he wrote.

After the race, he wrote, “Finished the 911 5k.”

Spicer ran the race with the “Run RNC” team in September, 2015. He has shared photos of the group on several outings.

3. Spicer Is Teaching His Children to Honor the Troops

Spicer is making a point of teaching his children to honor the troops. He shared at least two photos taking his children to Arlington National Cemetery on two separate occasions.

“Kids took time today to visit Alexandria National Cemetery to honor those who have served and leave flowers at the grave of LT Kenyon Anderson,” he wrote on Instagram in May 2015.

In another post, he wrote, “Remember those who served especially LT Kenyon Anderson #wreathsacrossamerica.”

5. Spicer Said the Only Opinions He Cares About Are Those of His Parents, Wife & Kids

Sean Spicer told The Washington Post in August 2017 the only opinions he cares about are those of his parents, his two young children and his wife, Rebecca. He told reporters then that after the election passed, he was confident that nothing would embarrass him.

He seemed largely unembarrassed during his time in the White House, so only time will tell whether he is embarrassed by his dance moves.

He shared a video on Instagram shortly after practicing his first routine for Dancing With the Stars.

“Let’s just say I was getting out of my comfort zone,” he said.

He posted another video shortly before the show’s premiere, sitting in a trailer beside balloons.

“I said before I want to get out of my comfort zone. Wait ’til you see what I’m wearing,” he said. “We are out of my comfort universe.”