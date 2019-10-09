Henry Kyle Frese Accused of Leaking Docs to Amanda Macias

Henry Kyle Frese is the U.S. Defense Intelligence counter-terrorism analyst who is accused of leaking documents related to North Korea to CNBC’s Amanda Macias and another reporter. Matthew Keys was the first to identify Macias as “Journalist 1” in the complaint and MSNBCs’ Courtney Kube as the other. Keys also named North Korea as the country in question in the criminal complaint.

A criminal complaint was filed on October 9 in the Eastern District of Virginia which stated that Frese, 30, had been “caught red-handed disclosing sensitive national security information for personal gain.” The complaint adds that the disclosure of the information “could reasonably be expected to cause exceptionally grave harm to the national security of the United States.” Frese, of Alexandria, Virginia, will appear in court on October 9. Frese could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Frese Was Arrested After He Showed Up for Work on the Morning of October 9

The documents say that Frese was arrested when he showed up for work on the morning of October 9. Neither reporter was named in the complaint but one was said to have been in a relationship with Frese and shared a home with him between August 2017 and August 2018. It’s alleged that Frese’s motivation was to further his own career. The reporter who was Frese’s girlfriend had passed the information along to another reporter at an affiliated news organization.

During the investigation, federal agents intercepted Twitter messages and phone calls between Frese and the reporters. In a press release, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division John Demers said that Frese’s arrest was part of the department’s cracking down on leaking in government agencies. Demers said, “Leaks of classified information cause undeniable damage to our national security. Demers told the media that Frese is the sixth person to be charged in the last six years with leaking information.

Frese Has Worked for BAE Systems Since 2016

According to his LinkedIn page, Frese was a senior consultant at BAE Systems in Reston, Virginia. BAE is a British-based multinational defense contractor. Frese says on his LinkedIn page that he is a graduate of Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and of the Royal Military College of Canada, where he achieved a Masters of Public Administration, Security, Defense, and Management Policy. Frese began working at BAE Systems in 2016. Prior to that, he had worked at contractor Booz Allen Hamilton between June 2014 and August 2016.

In his bio section, Frese says that has spent “5 years experience as a strategic analyst and management consultant.” Frese says that he has worked with the defense and intelligence community. Frese also says that he has worked as a policy analyst and intelligence analyst and covered “a diverse portfolio of topics.”

Frese Says He Is Now Focused on Research in Western Africa

On his Twitter bio, Frese writes that he is “looking at the Sahel and West Africa. Used to look at Russia and NATO.” Sahel is defined as the area between the Sahara and South Sudan. Frese regularly complimented Macias’ work on his Twitter page:

According to Heavy’s searching of Frese’s Twitter page, the messages between him and Macias go back as far as September 2014. Heavy could find no Twitter interaction between Frese and Courtney Kube. In June 2018, Kube was one of three reporters credited on an NBC News report titled, “North Korea has increased nuclear production at secret sites, say U.S. officials.” An official is quoted in that story as saying, “Work is ongoing to deceive us on the number of facilities, the number of weapons, the number of missiles.”

