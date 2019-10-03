Kelvin Whelly: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelvin Whelly is the U.S. Marine who says he was paid by Senator Elizabeth Warren to have an affair with her in 2018. Whelly, 24 or 25, was brought into the spotlight right-wing activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman at a press conference on October 3.

Wohl has previously admitted that he promotes false news if it helps President Trump, according to the Washington Post.

Burkman and Wohl previously worked together in an attempt to create false sexual harassment allegations against former special counsel Robert Mueller. They have also attempted to smear Senator Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The Daily Beast acquired audio showing Burkman and Wohl allegedly trying to persuade someone to come forward and accuse Buttigieg of sexual misconduct.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has been married twice, from 1968 until 1978 to Jim Warren. Since 1980, the Massachusetts Democrat has been married to Harvard law professor Bruce Mann.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Whelly Said He Met Warren on the Website Cowboys4Angels

Whelly told the media that he met Senator Warren through the website, Cowboys4Angels. Whelly said that he first went to a Hilton Hotel in Woburn, Massachusetts, to meet Warren on August 8, 2018. A tweet from Warren’s account appears to show her in Woburn on August 8. On August 9, Senator Warren held a town hall at Fitchburg State University, 45 miles from Woburn.

I’m grateful that @usw04 National Grid workers have my back at our Woburn town hall tonight – and I have their backs to #endthelockout and give workers the pensions and health care they deserve. pic.twitter.com/HvAYu15Isu — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 8, 2018

Whelly said that he had spent time women before professionally as a male escort, but never a woman over 60. Whelly said Warren messaged him saying that he should “bring toys” and that he should surprise her. Whelly said that the senator was into bondage. He also said that the pair had “many BDSM sessions” together. Whelly went on to accuse the senator has having “violent” sexual tendencies.

On another occasion, Whelly made claims that he engaged in a threesome sexual encounter with Warren and a “busty” female high school friend.

Blundering pro-Trump smear artists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are at it again today with another press conference in Burkman’s driveway. As always: these guys love to lie and Jacob is facing a felony charge. I’ll be tweeting sparingly if at all. pic.twitter.com/DY99KgEVsF — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

Wohl and Burkman misspelled the word “conscience” in the press release promoting the revelation. The press release was spread online by NBC News reporter Ben Collins on October 3. The release said that Burkman and Wohl would be “joined by a decorated, former U.S. Marine and bodybuilder who alleges he was involved in a long term sexual relationship with presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.” In his tweet, Collins joked, “Congrats to Elizabeth Warren on rising so quickly in the polls she forced Jacob Wohl to write erotica about her.”

The statement adds, “These charges will shock the conscious [sic] of the nation. This young man’s story is one that every voter needs to hear before casting a single ballot.” The press event is due to be held at 1500 Colonial Terrace in Arlington, Virginia, 22209.

2. Whelly Says His ‘Very Passion Is to Dominate’

On his Facebook About section, Whelly says his “very passion is to dominate.” He goes on to describe himself as a business owner and a health and wellness coach. Whelly says that he lives in Phenix City, Alabama , but work as a fitness consultant at Max Fitness Elite in Columbus, Georgia.

While on an Instagram page, Whelly says that he is the father of one child. That page has not been updated since June 2016. The mother of his child, who appears frequently on his older Instagram feed, is now in a relationship with another man, according to her Facebook page.

Whelly posted a photo to an active Instagram page less than 24 hours before his press conference. On that page, Whelly describes himself as being 6-foot-3 and weighing 225 pounds with six percent body fat.

Whelly says on a LinkedIn page that was created in 2019 that he is infantry in the United States Marine Corp and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii. On that page, Whelly says he attended Russell County High School in Seale, Alabama.

3. One Person Mocked Wohl by Saying That Warren’s Alleged Affair Would Make Her More Appealing as a Candidate

“Rick and Morty” writer Siobhan Thompson was among those poking fun at Wohl saying, “If I was a politician with steamy secrets I’d simply leak them all to Jacob Wohl. Problem solved.” While The Nation’s Jeet Heer tweeted, “Jacob Wohl is this curious combination of utter vileness tempered by hilarious incompetence and stupidity.”

Spectator writer Caroline McCarthy joked, “Look, I get that this is BS and the “decorated, former U.S. Marine” will mysteriously cancel on the event, but Elizabeth Warren being a voracious cougar who hooks up with 24-year-old bodybuilders would make me want to vote for her.”

A parody account, purporting to be the state news agency of North Korea, tweeted, “@DPRK_News declines to publish latest allegations by Jacob Wohl, citing unreliability of sources and slipshod reporting technique. @DPRK_News follows strictest ethics in journalism.”

4. The Warren Allegations Come a Few Days After Burkman & Wohl Failed to Name the Ukrainian Whistleblower

Wohl was last in the news a few days before the Warren allegations when he appeared at a press event alongside Burkman in which the pair would name the whistleblower in the Donald Trump/Ukraine scandal. The whistleblower is the person who raised concerns regarding the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky.

The Washington Post described that event as consisting of a couple of photographers, a few supporters and more hecklers. Burkman, who had previously been offering a $50,000 for information regarding the whistleblower’s identity, told the crowd, “We do have the name of the whistleblower thanks to brave members of staff inside the White House, inside the National Security Council, that came forward and gave us this name. We cannot release it today.” The pair then went on to hype future events that would reveal information about Democratic candidates.

In August 2019, Wohl was charged in California and accused of selling securities illegally, the Daily Beast reported. Wohl and a former business partner, Matthew Johnson, will appear in court in Riverside County in southern California on October 24. The Beast report goes on to say that Wohl is accused of falsely promoting himself as a “hedge fund wunderkind.”

The report said that Wohl said that he had nine years of experience in financial trading, which would have meant Wohl’s finance career began when he would have been 8 or 9.

5. Senator Warren Is ‘Essentially Tied’ at the Top of the Democratic Polls With Joe Biden

At the time of Wohl and Burkman’s allegation, Senator Warren is polling second in the race for the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. A Morning Consult poll shows Warren at 21 percent behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who is polling at 32 percent. While Quinnipiac Poll from September 2019 said that the Massachusetts senator is “essentially tied” with Biden.

In early October 2019, Politico reported that Warren’s surge in the polls was due to her rising popularity with African-American voters.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School