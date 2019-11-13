Adam Schiff’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adam Schiff was raised by a mother who was a Republican and a father who was a Democrat. Despite their political differences, Schiff’s parents, Sherri and Ed Schiff, both actively supported him in his first run for political office, according to the Jewish Journal.

Adam Schiff is Jewish, and his faith is an important part of his life. He has been married to Eve Schiff for 24 years. They have two children, Alexa, who is 21, and Elijah, who is 17.

Adam Schiff is the House Intelligence Committee Chairman who is leading the Democrats’ investigation into impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Schiff, a Democrat, has been the U.S. Representative for California’s 28th congressional district since 2013.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adam Schiff & His Wife, Eve Schiff, Met Playing Tennis in 1990

Adam Schiff and his wife, Eve Schiff, met on a tennis court in 1990, he wrote on Facebook. They were married five years later on February 19, 1995.

“My wife is a real tennis player and plays almost every day,” he wrote in a column for Good. “We met on a tennis court in Marina del Rey in 1990. We had a mutual friend that arranged some doubles tennis. My wife’s name is Eve. I think he was just looking for the right audience for some Adam and Eve jokes.”

“She played for most of her youth and up until we started having kids,” he continued. “Like many people, she kind of lost contact with the sport for quite a while, and then picked it up again probably six years ago. She’s great. She’s a good role model for me because she’s out there working out every day. I’m going to need the outlet more than ever (under the Trump administration). It’s been rough. There’s nothing better to really reduce stress, clear your head. I’m a big believer in sound body, sound mind. I always feel better when I’m working out. I think it helps me do my job better in many ways.”

Eve Schiff was raised Catholic and Adam Schiff is Jewish. They decided to raise their two children, 21-year-old Alexa and 17-year-old Elijah, in the Jewish faith, according to the Jewish Journal.

2. Adam Schiff’s Daughter, Alexa, Is Studying Pre-Medicine at Northwestern University, & His Son Elijah Is in High School

Adam Schiff’s daughter, Alexa, who he calls Lexi, is a 21-year-old college student. She is a pre-med student at Northwestern University, a prestigious private university in Evanston, Illinois.

He shared a cute photo of his daughter as a young child holding a toy stethoscope to his chest. His post was a “throwback Thursday” September 1, 2016.

“My daughter, Dr. Lexi at work,” he wrote. “She will be studying Pre-Med at Northwestern this fall.”

Schiff also attended college for pre-med, taking political science courses in addition to pre-med courses at Stanford University, according to the Jewish Journal.

Schiff has shared several sweet anecdotes about his daughter on Instagram. On her 18th birthday July 12, 2016, he shared another photo of Alexa as a young girl. In the photo, he was holding her in his arms at an event and she had a microphone in her hands.

“Today, my daughter, Alexa, turns 18,” he wrote on Instagram. “Seems like just yesterday she was commandeering the mic at an event, upset that my remarks were only about the beautiful new park. ‘Tell them about me!’ she insisted. Happybirthday Lexi!”

His son, Elijah Schiff, is 17 years old. His youngest child also makes frequent appearances on his Instagram page.

“Two years ago, I took my son Eli to Normandy,” Schiff wrote in a post in June, 2019. “As we reflected amongst the graves of the fallen, we were keenly aware that many were for young men only a few years older than Eli. If not for the sacrifices of these brave service members, who knowingly sailed through the dead of night into the teeth of a fortified Nazi stronghold, the world might be a very different place today.”

3. A Facebook Post Falsely Claimed Adam Schiff’s Sister Was Married to George Soros’ Son

A rumor circulated last year and resurfaced in 2019, claiming that Adam Schiff’s sister had been married to the son of George Soros, an oft-vilified billionaire philanthropist. However, Adam Schiff does not have a sister. The rumor started with a Facebook post Oct. 7, which was flagged as fake news, according to Politifact.

You can’t make this up,” the post said. The post showed photos of Soros, Schiff, a woman identified as “Melissa Schiff Adam’s sister,” and a man identified as “Robert Soros son of Geroge Soros; married to Adam Schiff’s sister.”

While it is true that Robert Soros is the son of George Soros, and that he was married to Melissa Schiff, Melissa Schiff is not Adam Schiff’s sister. A wedding announcement in The New York Times, published May 24, 1992, was cited on Facebook as “proof” that the claims were true. However, that announcement identifies Melissa Schiff’s parents as Marlene Schiff and Haskel Schiff of New York. Adam Schiff was born to Edward Schiff and Sherrill Schiff in Framingham, Massachusetts, according to the U.S. News & World Report. Schiff is the youngest of two boys, according to the Jewish Journal.

4. Adam Schiff’s Mom, Sherrill Schiff, Died in 2008 After a Battle With Alzheimer’s Disease, & His Dad, Ed, Is 91

Adam Schiff’s mom, Sherrill Schiff, died in 2008 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Jewish Journal. Sherrill, who went by “Sherri,” died July 2, 2008 in Boca Raton, Florida, according to her obituary.

“She was the beloved wife of Edward for 52 wonderful blessed years,” her obituary said. “The loving mother of Daniel M. Schiff and U.S. Congressman Adam B. Schiff. Sherry’s blessings include her daughters-in-law, Amy Sporer Schiff and Eve Sanderson Schiff. Her grandchildren, Rachel, Frank, Alexandra and Elijah Schiff were the delight of her life. Burton Glovsky of Wellington is her brother.”

Schiff posted a tribute to his mother on Mother’s Day in 2016.

“Happy Mother’s to my wife, Eve,” he wrote. “She’s a great mom, and had a terrific example to follow with her mother, Marion Sanderson, who passed a decade ago. An artist, Marion was a beautiful person and a real sweetheart — as fantastic a mother-in-law as anyone could ask. We lost my mother, Sherrill Ann Schiff, about five years ago. ‘Nana’ as she was called by our kids, was a wonderful, loving and proud mother and grandmother. We miss them both. Here’s my mom with a characteristic smile.”

Adam’s father is a Democrat and his mother was a Republican, according to the Jewish Journal. Schiff’s mom worked in real estate, and his dad was a salesman for a pants manufacturer, the article said. His dad later left the clothing business and purchased a building materials yard.

Schiff shared a photo of his dad and brother celebrating their dad’s birthday March 2, 2019.

“In Florida with my brother, Dan, to celebrate my father’s birthday in classic fashion, by pilfering a couple jerseys from his drawer,” he wrote. “He has a million of them in different colors — it’s a Boca thing. Born on February 29, 1928, Ed just turned 22 and 3/4, or 91 for those that don’t want to do the math.”

5. Adam Schiff Is Jewish & Is Raising his Children in the Jewish Faith

Adam Schiff is Jewish, and he is raising his children, Alexa and Elijah, in the Jewish faith, although his wife was raised Catholic, according to the Jewish Journal.

“Congressman Adam Schiff, 56, is one of 18 Jews serving in the House, and these days, one of the most prominent of the chamber’s 193 Democrats,” the Jewish Journal reported in 2017. “He’s been everywhere lately — a guest on CNN and MSNBC, a focus of stories in The New York Times and The Washington Post. His Twitter following is growing exponentially. Already, people are suggesting he could become a presidential candidate in 2020.”

He became a bar mitzvah in 1973 at Temple Isaiah, a Reform congregation in Lafayette, California, according to the Jewish Journal.

“I certainly do remember making tape recordings of my [bar mitzvah] practice sessions on cassette tape with a little cassette recorder, and I think I may even have one of those,” Schiff told the publication. “It’s funny to hear your voice back then.”

He sometimes speaks about his Jewish faith, such as a post sharing a photo of his son, Elijah, at Normandy.

“As we mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, we must remember the enormity of human sacrifice required to beat back Nazism – and reaffirm our commitment to resist any brand of supremacist ideology, anywhere in the world,” he wrote on Instagram.