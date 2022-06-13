When Is the Third Jan. 6 Hearing?: Schedule for the 3rd Hearing

The third day of the Jan. 6 hearing coverage will be held at 10 a.m. June 15, 2022, as the House select committee resumes the schedule to televise hearings detailing its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The hearings began Thursday, June 9, 2022, and the second day of hearings was held Monday, June 13. There may be as many as eight days of hearings in June, and the hearings could continue with a final hearing in September, according to a schedule compiled by Deadline.

Here’s what you need to know:

The 3rd Committee Hearing Will Focus on Trump’s Alleged Plot to Sway or Replace the U.S. Attorney General

NEW: Jeffrey Rosen, the Trump-era acting attorney general, has agreed to testify publicly before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the matter. by @cryanbarber @PoliticsInsider https://t.co/fs0NzIm9DK — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) June 10, 2022

The third committee hearing Wednesday, June 15 will focus on an alleged plot waged by former President Donald Trump to sway, or possibly replace, the U.S. Attorney General in an attempt to lend legitimacy to false election claims, according to The Washington Post. The Post reported that Jeff Rosen, the U.S. Attorney General at the time, will testify, along with his deputy Richard Donoghue and Justice Department official Steve Engel. The testimony of the three men is scheduled for the morning of June 15.

“Rosen was the nation’s top law enforcement official during Trump’s final days in office. He was pressured by Trump allies to send a letter from the Justice Department to state officials about false election fraud claims — thus lending them legitimacy — and refused,” the Post reported.

Each hearing day will include a theme, the Post reported. The theme of Wednesday’s hearing is to show evidence that Trump “corruptly planned” to replace the sitting Justice Department officials with people who were his allies.

The hearing will continue for the fourth day Thursday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. The formal schedule has not been announced for the following hearings dates.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren Called the Attack ‘a Direct & Predictable Result’ of Trump’s False Claims

The second January 6 hearing begins with Liz Cheney talking about how Trump listened to advice from "an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani" pic.twitter.com/u6WvTPCbHe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2022

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said during opening statements that the attack on the U.S. Capitol directly resulted from Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen.

“The attack on January 6 was a direct and predictable result of Mr. Trump’s decision to use false claims of election fraud to overturn the election and to cling to power,” Lofgren said during the televised hearing.

Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, said that Trump had a seven-part plan “overseen by President Trump to overturn the 2020 election.” The second day of hearings was designed to lay out one of the initial parts of that plan, she said in her opening statement Monday.

“Today, we are looking at the initial part of that plan: President Trump’s effort to convince millions of Americans that the election was stolen from him by overwhelming fraud,” Cheney said.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the committee, said Trump knew he lost the election.

“But he betrayed the trust of the American people. He ignored the will of the voters. He lied to his supporters and the country. And he tried to remain in office after the people had voted him out—and the courts upheld the will of the people,” Thompson said.

