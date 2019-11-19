Daniel Goldman’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daniel Sachs Goldman is the attorney and director of investigations for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, representing the Democrats during the public impeachment hearings. He will have 45 minutes to question witnesses concerning President Donald Trump and his dealings with Ukraine at the outset of each hearing during the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Goldman, who’s married to second wife Corinne Levy Goldman, and has five children, comes from an American dynasty. A descendent heir of Levi Strauss, his grandparents were two of the wealthiest philanthropists in America. While the Goldmans have been an extremely prominent American family for decades, they were not immune to heartache and tragic losses.

Here’s what you need to know about Daniel Goldman’s family…

1. Daniel & Corinne Levy Goldman Were Married on a Beach in Mexico

Goldman married Corinne Levy on October 6, 2013, and they currently live in New York, where they reside with their four daughters and one son. While Corinne doesn’t post much on Facebook or Twitter, she loves to share personalized collages featuring their family on Instagram.

Together, they vacation in Turks & Caicos, Miami, throw fun birthday parties, take Italian cooking classes, and two years ago, celebrated their daughter Olivia’s Bat-Mitzvah.

Corinne never misses posting a Father’s Day tribute or anniversary picture dedicated to Daniel. Most recently, she captioned a photo of the two of them, “Best decision I ever made. @dgoldman28, I love you more every day. Happy six years.”

2. His Grandparents Were Famous Philanthropists In San Francisco

Goldman’s grandparents on his mother’s side, Richard N. Goldman and Rhoda H. Goldman, who was the great grand-niece of Levi Strauss. The two first met while living down the street from one another as kids, and after they married, started the Goldman Environmental Prize in 1989, which honors individuals from around the world for significant efforts to protect and enhance the natural environment. Often referred to as the “Green Nobel,” each winner receives an award of $150,000.

Goldman Environmental Prize: The world's largest award for grassroots environmental activistsThe Goldman Environmental Prize, founded in 1989 by San Francisco philanthropists Richard and Rhoda Goldman, continues today with its original mission to annually honor grassroots environmental heroes from the six inhabited continental regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, Islands & Island Nations, North America, and South & Central America. The Prize recognizes individuals for sustained and significant efforts to protect and enhance the natural environment, often at great personal risk. Goldman Prize recipient protect endangered ecosystems and species, combat destructive development projects, promote sustainability, influence environmental policies and strive for environmental justice. Prize recipients are often women and men from isolated villages or inner cities who chose to take great personal risks to safeguard the environment. For more information, visit http://www.goldmanprize.org 2014-04-28T05:55:29.000Z

The Goldman Environmental Foundation gave $700 million to more than 2,500 grantees in its 60 years of existence, but the fund shuttered in 2012. The couple also started the Richard and Rhoda Fund in 1951, where they helped establish the JCC of San Francisco and the Rhoda Goldman Plaza. The Richard and Rhoda Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkley is named after them.

Richard also founded Goldman Insurance Services, a brokerage firm based in San Francisco. He passed away on November 19, 2010, at age 90. Rhoda passed away in 1996.

3. Goldman’s Father Passed Away at Age 42

Goldman’s dad, Richard W. Goldman, born in 1947, moved from California to D.C., where he started his legal career as an assistant U.S. attorney, before transitioning into private practice as a litigator. He passed away in 1989.

His wife, Susan Sachs, was chairwoman of the elite private school, Sidwell Friends, in D.C. until 2002. All three of their kids attended Sidwell Friends, the same academy for which President Barack Obama’s daughters, Sasha and Malia attended, as well as Chelsea Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden’s grandchildren, Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia and Theodore Roosevelt’s son Archibald.

Williams went on to follow in his father’s footsteps, earning his undergraduate degree at Yale University and law degree from Stanford. In 2012, along with his late brother William and sister Alice, they founded the Richard W. Goldman Family Foundation in honor of their father which according to their website, “reduces barriers to opportunity across generations for our nation’s most disadvantaged. It does this by increasing access to education, health, and financial resources for families during children’s early years.”

4. His Brother Bill Goldman Died In A Plane Crash at Age 38

1 killed in Sonoma Valley plane crashA single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed Thursday afternoon south of Sonoma, killing one person and leaving three more injured, according to the FAA. Video by Alvin Jornada. See story at http://pd2go.net/VO0ekH. The Press Democrat is a newspaper in Santa Rosa California covering Wine Country, Sonoma County and the North Bay. 2017-07-13T23:43:46.000Z

Like Daniel, his brother William Sachs Goldman went Sidwell Friends and studied at Yale, where he earned a B.A. in History. He went on to earn his master’s and doctorate at UC Berkley, and teach at Stanford before becoming an assistant professor of international studies at the University of San Francisco.

Bill, who was married to Serra Falk Goldman, and had two children, George and Marie, was also a volunteer pilot with Angel Flight West, and flew 13 missions to help transport critically ill adults and children who needed medical attention.

On July 13, 2017, his single-engine Cirrus-SR22 plane crashed just after take-off in south Sonoma, California. While Goldman died at the scene, his two kids were hospitalized but survived the crash, as did their nanny, Valerie Anselmi.

5. Goldman Met His First Wife, Anne Montminy, At the 1999 World Cup Diving Finals

Goldman was working as an Olympics researcher for NBC when he first met his future wife. He was tasked with interviewing Anne Montminy at the 1999 World Cup diving finals in Wellington, New Zealand.

Announced in The New York Times, in 2002, Goldman wed Montminy at Martha’s Vineyard. The ceremony was presided over by a rabbi at his mother Susan’s summer home in Chilmark, Massachusetts.

Montminy was a member of the Canadian diving team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, where she won silver and bronze medals on the 10-meter platform. She later earned her law degree from the University of Montreal, and in 2002, received a Master of Laws degree in comparative jurisprudence from New York University.

READ NEXT: Marie Yovanovitch Visits DC Jazz Club & Gets Unexpected Ovation [VIDEO]