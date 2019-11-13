Daniel Goldman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daniel Sachs Goldman is the attorney and Director of Investigations with the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He will have 45 minutes to question impeachment witnesses concerning President Donald Trump and his alleged illegal dealings with Ukraine at the outset of each hearing starting on Wednesday, November 13.

During his decade working at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, Goldman took on a number of high profile cases, including prosecuting a number of Genovese mobsters, including hit man Fotios “Freddy” Geas, who Goldman helped send to prison for life. However, Goldman, who’s married to second wife Corinne Levy Goldman, and has five children, left in 2017 to become a TV legal analyst.

Now, alongside fellow power attorney, Daniel Noble, he’s been tasked to interrogate those who’ve been called to testify about Trump and his alleged quid quo pro with Ukraine concerning an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, and withholding U.S. military aid while in office. The entire nation will be watching the following impeachment hearings, as they will be airing on every major cable news station.

Here’s what you need to know about Daniel Goldman…

1. Goldman Is a Descendant of Levi Strauss

The attorney’s grandparents are Richard Goldman Rhoda Haas Goldman, who’s mother was Elise Stern, an heiress to the Levi Strauss fortune. The couple’s son, Goldman’s father, Richard W. Goldman, was a federal prosecutor in Washington, but passed away when Goldman was still a boy.

Goldman attended the elite Sidwell Friends School in D.C., where his mother Susan Sachs served as chairwoman until 2000. It’s the same academy for which President Barack Obama’s daughters, Sasha and Malia attended, as well as Chelsea Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden’s grandchildren, Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia and Theodore Roosevelt’s son Archibald.

Afterward, Goldman earned his undergraduate degree at Yale University and his law degree from Stanford.

2. Goldman Was Previously Married to Wife Anne Montminy, A Former Olympian Swimmer From Canada

Goldman, who at the time was working as an Olympics researcher for NBC first met his future wife while interviewing her at the 1999 World Cup diving finals in Wellington, New Zealand.

Announced in The New York Times, in 2002, Goldman wed Anne Katherine Montminy at Martha’s Vineyard. The ceremony was presided over by rabbi at his mother Susan’s summer home in Chilmark, Massachusetts.

Montminy was a member of the Canadian diving team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, where she won silver and bronze medals on the 10-meter platform. She later earned her law degree from the University of Montreal, and in 2002, received a Master of Laws degree in comparative jurisprudence from New York University.

It’s not clear when she divorced from Goldman but in 2004, Montminy was the vice president of Goldman Sachs, and purchased a $2.3 million townhome in Brooklyn.

Checking out for a few days to celebrate five amazing years married to @corinne_goldman. Heading back to where it happened in the great country of Mexico 🇲🇽💍🥂💘 pic.twitter.com/yHRXZppiV2 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 11, 2018

Goldman re-married Corinne Levy on October 6, 2013, in New York, where they continue to reside with their kids.

3. His Brother William “Bill” Sachs Goldman Died At Age 38 In a Plane Crash

1 killed in Sonoma Valley plane crashA single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed Thursday afternoon south of Sonoma, killing one person and leaving three more injured, according to the FAA. Video by Alvin Jornada. See story at http://pd2go.net/VO0ekH. The Press Democrat is a newspaper in Santa Rosa California covering Wine Country, Sonoma County and the North Bay. 2017-07-13T23:43:46.000Z

Like Daniel, his brother William Sachs Goldman went Sidwell Friends and studied at Yale, where he earned a B.A. in History. He went on to earn his master’s and doctorate at UC Berkley, and teach at Stanford before becoming an assistant professor of international studies at University of San Francisco.

Bill, who was married to Serra Falk Goldman, and had two children, George and Marie, was also a volunteer pilot with Angel Flight West, and flew 13 missions to help transport critically ill adults and children who needed medical attention.

On July 13, 2017, his single-engine Cirrus-SR22 plane crashed just after take-off in south Sonoma, California. While Goldman died at the scene, his two kids were hospitalized but survived the crash, as did their nanny, Valerie Anselmi.

4. Goldman Helped Win a Huge Trial Case Against Bill Walters, Which Involved Golfer Phil Mickelson

Thanks very much to @maddow and @MaddowBlog team for hosting my oldest daughters tonight. They had a blast! pic.twitter.com/Y649POB0uS — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) December 8, 2018

Congressional democrats are confident with Goldman as their lead attorney for many reasons, but a big reason is their knowledge that he won’t crumble under pressure. An example being his big win in the trial against Billy Walters, one of the most successful sports gamblers in Las Vegas history, who was sentenced to five years in prison for making tens of millions on insider stock trades.

Walters was convicted on all 10 accounts, which included securities fraud, conspiracy, and wire fraud, and involved champion golfer Phil Mickelson, who the prosecution said made nearly $1 million after Walters advised him in 2012 to buy stock in Dean Foods. Mickelson, however, didn’t testify during the trial, and was not charged with wrongdoing.

Brook Cucinella, a litigator at Simpson, Thatcher & Bartlett LLP, who was then working as an Assistant U.S. attorney said she requested Goldman to be on the trial team “because he has a bit of a swagger as a trial lawyer, and it’s a confidence that serves him well. In a courtroom, he’s in­cred­ibly effective.”

5. This Isn’t The First Time Goldman Has Worked With Fellow Power Attorney Daniel Noble

Back in March, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff added prosecutor Daniel Noble to the team investigating President Donald Trump’s business dealings, including those involving foreign companies.

Noble left his position as co-chief of the complex frauds and cybercrime unit at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, to join Schiff’s committee. He’s also worked alongside Goldman before to convict Mikhail Zemlyansky in 2015 of racketeering, insurance fraud and securities fraud. According to prosecutors, Zemlyansky ran a Russian-American criminal ring that perpetrated a $100 million no-fault auto scheme.

READ NEXT: Brother Nature Catches Deadly Malaria Parasite