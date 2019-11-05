Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 5

The Popeyes chicken sandwich is back and tensions are erupting as customers wait in long lines.

The bags of vegetables in your refrigerator may need to be tossed due to concerns of listeria.

And a bartender won tens of thousands of dollars after a customer left her a lottery ticket as a tip.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Man Stabbed In a Fight Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes has brought back its insanely-popular fried chicken sandwich after a two-month hiatus. And the desire for the sandwich may have prompted a deadly fight at a restaurant in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The argument erupted after a customer was accused of trying to cut the line, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan of the Prince George’s County police. The fight between two men spilled outside. A 28-year-old victim was stabbed and died of his injuries about an hour later at the hospital. The suspect has not been identified and remains at-large.

A spokesperson for Popeyes told NBC News, “We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.” For more on this case, click here.

so this is what happened at the popeyes in edgewood today🌚 pic.twitter.com/uL8xxTNWDF — cheyenne💃🏽 (@cheyyroberts) November 3, 2019

Meanwhile, a separate incident at a Popeyes in Edgewood, Maryland has also gone viral. A witness recorded video of a brawl that sparked inside the restaurant on November 3. A customer appeared to hop the counter and go after a Popeyes employee.

Popeyes introduced its sandwich back in August but did not anticipate just how popular it would become. The chain sold out of supplies after two weeks and had to take it off the menu. Popeyes says the chicken sandwich will now be a permanent item on the menu and execs are confident they will not run out of supplies going forward.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: More Than 100 Veggie Products Recalled Due to Listeria Risk

The vegetable products in your fridge may need to be tossed in the trash. The company Mann Packing Co., Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of more than 100 of its products due to a potential risk of listeria contamination.

The foods involved in the recall include brand names Del Monte, HEB, Hungryroot, Kroger Organic, Mann’s, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Sysco and Trader Joe’s. The products have “Best If Enjoyed By” dates ranging from October 11 through November 16, 2019. You can see the full list of recalled veggies here.

The company says it is investigating the alleged contamination and that no illnesses have been reported. Listeria is an infection that can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The FDA says young children and people with weakened immune systems are more at risk of developing life-threatening infections from listeria. Customers with follow-up questions are advised to contact Mann Packing at 1-844-927-0707 or email consumers@mannpacking.com.

OFF-BEAT: Bartender Wins $50,000 After A Customer Left Lottery Tickets as a Tip

A bartender in O’Fallon received a tip from a customer – a Powerball ticket worth $50,000! 😮#MOLottery #Powerballhttps://t.co/tlsYmn1xb7 pic.twitter.com/Q1yrgtwzHo — MO Lottery (@MissouriLottery) October 29, 2019

A bartender in Missouri is $50,000 richer after winning a Powerball lottery. Taylor Russey has been working at the Bleacher’s Bar in O’Fallon for the past three years and explained that there is a customer who frequently gifts other regulars and staffers lottery tickets. His name was not released.

Russey said that the day after the Powerball drawing, the Bleacher’s Bar Lottery terminal informed the staff that a winning ticket had been sold there. Russey said she recalled pondering, “Guys, who won all this money and didn’t tell anybody?”

Russey then remembered the customer’s gift from the night before. She scanned her ticket and realized that she had matched four of the five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball. Russey says she plans to use the money to get dental work and that she will keep working at Bleacher’s Bar.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

At least nine members of a Mormon family were shot to death in Mexico, allegedly by a cartel. The victims included several children.

Florida mother Tiffany Smith was accused of overdosing on heroin while driving with three children.

Maryland official Marc Elrich is under fire for banning the “Thin Blue Line” flag associated with Blue Lives Matter.

Krispy Kreme has reversed course and now says Minnesota college student Jayson Gonzalez may resell doughnuts as an independent operator.

Actress Anna Faris may be engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett. Faris was previously married to Chris Pratt.

CHECK THIS OUT

Halloween isn't over yet 😹 pic.twitter.com/XhLDP3NgJO — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2019

Monday Night Football was interrupted by a black cat on the field at MetLife Stadium! The feline stopped play for a few moments and had announcers laughing during last night’s game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.

The feline appeared on the field with about 5:30 left in the first half. The cat apparently brought some bad luck to the home team, because the Cowboys went on a 34-9 following the interruption. The final score ended up being 37-18.

NFL.com joked that the cat had “scared away” the Giants’ offense. Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence told reporters after the game that he felt even more confident about getting a victory after seeing the cat. “I was like, man, the game’s over. If a black cat runs on the damn field on a Monday Night Football game, a black cat, you might as well call it quits, bro. Y’all luck is terrible.”

