Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 4

Multiple cases of salmonella have been reported in several states and health officials say ground beef appears to be the cause. Read on for details from health officials.

The top executive at McDonald’s is out of a job after admitting he had a consensual relationship with an employee.

And a college student in Minnesota is making headlines nationwide for his side hustle involving Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

TOP STORY: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Ground Beef

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK from ground beef; 10 illnesses in 6 states. No one brand or supplier has been identified. If preparing ground beef, cook thoroughly to kill germs. Wash hands, kitchen surfaces with soap and water after touching raw meat. https://t.co/JKdsbbLAXf pic.twitter.com/5NYPYgiTCp — CDC (@CDCgov) November 1, 2019

The Centers for Disease Control are working to determine the source of a recent outbreak of salmonella infections. At least 10 people have gotten sick after eating ground beef, but health officials have not yet identified a “single, common supplier of ground beef.” The ages of the patients range from 48 to 74 years old.

The illnesses were reported across six states: California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. At least one person has died as a result of the infection. The patients all reported having eaten different brands and types of ground beef.

No recalls have been issued. The CDC advises that anyone cooking ground beef should use a food thermometer to ensure it reached an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees. Raw or undercooked ground beef can lead to illnesses. When using ground beef in items such as sauces or casseroles, check the temperature of the dish in several places. For items such as hamburgers or meatloaf, place the thermometer in the thickest part of the meat and make sure it reaches the middle.

Refrigerated ground beef should be used within one or two days. The meat should also be stored on the lowest shelf in the fridge to avoid cross-contamination with other foods.

Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms typically appear 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria. Most patients recover without hospitalization. The CDC says young children and elderly adults are most at risk of developing severe cases.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: McDonald’s CEO Is Fired

The CEO of McDonald’s is out of a job after the company revealed that he had been dating a subordinate. Steve Easterbrook acknowledged the relationship in an email to staffers announcing his departure. Easterbrook is divorced with three children.

Easterbrook wrote in part, “I engaged in a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which violated McDonald’s policy. This was a mistake. Given the values of the Company, I agree with the Board that it is time for me to move on. Beyond this, I hope you can respect my desire to maintain my privacy.” You can read the letter and McDonald’s statement in full here.

McDonald’s does not allow those in management to have relationships with employees, whether the employee directly reports to that manager or not. Easterbrook has been replaced with Chris Kempczinski, who has been serving as the President of McDonald’s USA. Kempczinski described Easterbrook as a “patient and helpful mentor” and credited him for bringing Kempczinski to McDonald’s.

Easterbrook had been CEO of McDonald’s since 2015. He was credited with helping to boost sales after years of stagnation. One of his decisions was to offer breakfast items all day.

Earlier in 2019, McDonald’s faced criticism for allegations of sexual harassment within the organization. Easterbrook promised changes would be made to the company’s harassment policy and said that McDonald’s had partnered with the non-profit organization RAINN to help make further changes.

OFF-BEAT: College Student Ordered to Stop Reselling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

A college student in Minnesota created a part-time job for himself by catering to people’s desire for Krispy Kreme doughnuts. On a weekly basis, Jayson Gonzalez would drive nearly 300 miles to Clive, Iowa, and buy about 100 boxes of doughnuts. He would then resell the boxes for $17 to $20 to customers in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The demand was high because Krispy Kreme has not had any stores in Minnesota for the past decade, according to Yahoo Finance.

Gonzalez received local press coverage for his endeavors. But then he received unwanted attention from Krispy Kreme. The company told him to stop his operations. Gonzalez shared the news with his customers on Facebook on October 31. “Hi all! I bear some bad news. Unfortunately the run for this Saturday will not be taking place, as I have been told I have to shut down operations. I figured it would come eventually, but it arrived early with the surrounding articles. Life happens, and it could be a sign that something else it meant to be. Appreciate everyone’s love and support to make this happen, couldn’t have done it without you all.”

However, this doesn’t necessarily spell the end for Gonzalez and his Krispy Kreme business. The company is reportedly “looking into” the situation and said in a statement, “We appreciate Jayson’s passion for Krispy Kreme and his entrepreneurial spirit as he pursues his education.” Gonzalez says he is hoping to hear from Krispy Kreme within the next few days.

Milwaukee man Mahud Villalaz says a suspect accused him of being an illegal immigrant and threw acid on his face, causing severe burns. The suspect has been arrested.

New Jersey artist Stephanie Parze vanished hours after going to see a psychic with other family members. Her car, phone, and other personal belongings were all found at her home.

Famed astrologer Walter Mercado passed away on Saturday at the age of 87.

Employees at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville, Illinois, were fired after an alleged racist incident against a large group of multiracial customers.

Authorities in California destroyed $1 billion worth of marijuana plants they say was being grown illegally.

The TSA had a good laugh at Newark Liberty International Airport last week. A flyer was stopped by security because he appeared to have a gun in his carry-on luggage.

But the item turned out to be a replica gun that had been transformed into a toilet paper roller! CNN reported that the man chose to hand over the roller to security officers rather than transfer the items to checked luggage or take it back to his car. Replicas of weapons are not permitted in carry-on bags.

The person from the TSA who wrote the press release about the incident clearly had a lot of fun with that assignment. The release notes that that flyer had a “crappy day” and that he hadn’t watched his “Pees and Qs” before going through security. The release added, “Yes, this most unusual revolver was not designed to spin bullets. It was designed to spin toilet paper.”

