Dave Moore, Elissa Slotkin’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Moore is Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s husband. The two have been married for several years, and first met when Slotkin was 41 years old. Moore has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Both Moore and Slotkin have significant military experiences under their belt: Moore was an Apache helicopter pilot and is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, and Slotkin served three tours in Iraq as a CIA analyst prior to running for Congress.

Here’s what you need to know about Moore:

1. Moore Is a Retired U.S. Army Colonel

Moore has previously served as a U.S. Army Colonel and Apache helicopter pilot. Now, he works as a counter-terrorism planner for the Pentagon, according to The Lansing City Pulse. Both Moore and Slotkin have worked on a bipartisan basis in their military careers.

Slotkin said to the Detroit Free Press in 2018, “We have served both parties. I worked for 18 months in the Bush White House. I briefed President Bush every week and traveled with him. I saw him leave on a Friday and Barack Obama arrived on a Tuesday. I performed the same job proudly.”

She further pointed out that she and her husband have dedicated their lives to serving the United States. “Our entire life has been connected to serving our country and serving in combat zones,” she said.

2. Moore & Slotkin Met in Baghdad When Slotkin Was 41

Both Moore and Slotkin have lengthy military resumes to their name. Slotkin worked as a CIA analyst prior to pursuing a career in politics, and served three tours in Iraq under the Bush and Obama administrations.

At 41 years old, Slotkin met Moore during one of her tours.

3. Moore Has Two Daughters From a Previous Relationship

To The Detroit Free Press in 2018, Slotkin referenced two stepdaughters, both of whom were working professionals and had jobs related to military service.

“Our family lives military and veterans issues in a way few others do,” Slotkin said. “My stepdaughter, who is based in Alaska right now, is a brand-new lieutenant in the Army. She could be deployed in 18 months. And another stepdaughter is a physician for the VA.”

4. Slotkin Has Described Moore as Her ‘Rock’

In a Facebook post Sept. 25, 2018, Slotkin wrote,

Happy anniversary to the best husband in the world, Dave Moore. Many moons ago, we met in the Green Zone and were married here at the farm — and it’s been an amazing ride ever since. He has been my rock of support, my cheerleader, (the campaign facilities manager!), and my constant companion from Day 1, and every day since. You are one of the strongest people I know. I love you, husband.

In a similar anniversary post in 2017, Slotkin wrote, “Happy anniversary to my best friend and biggest supporter. We met in Baghdad and became friends after I kept beating you at ping-pong on that rickety table in Saddam’s palace. Marrying you was the smartest thing I ever did. While campaigning keeps us apart more than I would like, you’re always keeping me smiling.”

5. Moore Was a Quiet Fixture Behind the Scene of Slotkin’s Campaign Trail

A quick look at Slotkin’s congressional Facebook page shows Moore present at seemingly all of Slotkin’s events, including impromptu meet-and-greets.

However, Moore is a quiet presence, and has virtually never spoken publicly about his wife’s political aspirations.