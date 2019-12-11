Michael Rumberger: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Rumberger is a 34-year-old Jersey City man whose body was found in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car. The death was ruled a homicide, and it’s unsolved.

Rumberger’s name surfaced after a chaotic and frightening mass shooting and standoff involving two black-clad suspects in that city on December 10, 2019. That’s because ABC7 is reporting that a Jersey City police detective, Joseph Seals, who was shot and killed in the rampage, may have been investigating a weekend homicide, leading him to encounter the suspects, who then murdered Seals and ran into a kosher bodega, where they eventually killed three civilians and then ended up dead themselves (it’s not clear how). The station then mentioned Rumberger’s death. Rumberger was found dead on Saturday.

Authorities have not formally connected Rumberger’s name to Seals’ investigation; they say that the motive is not yet clear, and they haven’t released the suspects’ names. Authorities initially said at a news conference that the Tuesday attack was not a terrorist incident. However, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop later tweeted this without additional explanation:

“Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. We have no indication there are any further threats.”

How Rumberger fits into all of that, if at all, remains unclear. Whether connected or not, though, he leaves behind a grieving family. He was beloved to his circle of friends as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Joseph Seals Might Have Been Investigating the Weekend Homicide of Rumberger, a Livery Driver, Reports Say

Here’s what ABC7 reported: “Law enforcement sources say it was not just a drug deal involved in the incident as initially suspected, but Det. Seals may have been interested in the two suspects who ultimately shot and killed him because of a weekend homicide.”

The station then listed the homicide of Rumberger, who was found dead on Saturday, several days before Seals was shot.

NBC New York reported that, according to law enforcement sources, it believed that “Seals saw a U-Haul truck possibly linked to a murder from over the weekend in Bayonne. As he approached the truck, one of the suspects got out of the car and shot him.”

Added NBC: “It was not immediately known why or how the U-Haul truck that Det. Seals approached was linked to the death of livery driver Michael Rumberger.”

Authorities have been vague publicly, indicating that Seals encountered two suspicious men in a cemetery and was then shot and killed.

New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio tweeted this, “Although there is no credible or specific threat directed against New York City, I have directed the NYPD to assume a state of high alert. Tonight, NYPD assets are being redeployed to protect key locations in the Jewish community. Tomorrow, we will announce additional measures.”

2. Rumberger Was Discovered With Head Trauma in the Trunk of a Lincoln Town Car

The Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez released a press release headlined, “MAN FOUND DEAD IN VEHICLE IN BAYONNE.”

She released the following information:

On December 7, 2019, at approximately 9:55 p.m., members of the Bayonne Police Department “responded to the area of 17th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne on a report of possible criminal activity. Upon arrival, responding Bayonne Police Officers found an unresponsive male in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car at that location.”

She added in the release: “The male, later identified as Michael Rumberger, age 34, of Jersey City, was found to have trauma to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 11:00 p.m. The cause and manner of death are pending an investigation by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.”

The release continued, “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Bayonne Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.”

Several New Jersey news sites reported on Rumberger’s death when it happened. Patch.com reported that the Jersey City man was found “beaten to death in the trunk of a car” in Bayonne, NJ.

News12 reported that Rumberger was found dead in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car. He suffered “a massive head trauma,” the site reports.

Bayonne is a community of about 67,000 people located in Hudson County, New Jersey about 15 minutes from Jersey City. Seals was a Bayonne native.

Patch later reported that no arrests had been made. Online records show Rumberger only with past addresses in Jersey City and Bayonne.

3. Rumberger’s Daughter, Who Praised His ‘Strong Character,’ Set Up a GoFundMe Page to Help Give Him a Proper Burial

Rumberger’s daughter set up a GoFundMe page that is headlined, “Help me give my dad the proper burial.”

It says, “Unfortunately my dad was taken from me. Nobody wants to see somebody die. Nobody wants to see the man that gave them life, the man that taught them everything to this day die. I wish I had just a couple more minutes with my dad to tell him how I felt. Daddy, you taught me everything I needed to know. But Daddy I wish you could stay on this earth to guide me a little ways longer. I want you to walk me down the aisle as a bride. Be there for my high school graduation. See your grandchildren. I need you back Daddy.”

His daughter added: “I’ll learn to live without your strong character, but I’ll never forget it. You’ll live on Dad. I have a piece of you in me. And while I’m still on this earth you are too. I am only wanting to help give my dad the proper burial. As a daddy’s girl I want to make sure I send him off the right way.”

4. Rumberger Was Remembered as ‘Always Funny & Kind’

People who donated to the GoFundMe account also praised Rumberger. “I worked with your father for a little while and he was always funny and kind. I am keeping you and your family in my thoughts,” wrote one.

Another woman wrote, “Your dad and I worked together when we were young adults, I am so sorry for your loss.”

On Facebook, Rumberger wrote that he was single, lived in Jersey City, and was from Jersey City. His profile reads, “When people get mad and say f*cked up sh*t listen real close cause that’s how they been feelin.” His last post was on December 5.

A candlelight vigil was being organized for him. A woman who knew Rumberger wrote, “You always had a special place in my heart. I love you Michael S Rumberger I’ll never forget our time together and how much my boys truly loved you for the person you were. Thank you for blessing us with such beautiful memories. Give Blacky a hug and a kiss for me. See you guys at the gates. 💔🙏😪.”

Another woman wrote on Facebook, “I’ve known mike since i was a kid. this news hits super hard. RIP Michael S Rumberger. I am at a complete loss with words and everything else at the moment. My love to his girls during this difficult time. <3 and to my bro, i am so so sorry for you. I am here for you.”

Another friend wrote, “Heartbroken to learn of Michael S Rumberger’s passing. A childhood friend from P.S. #40. Praying law enforcement catches the culprit/s. Thinking about Mike’s children and family this morning. 🙏🏼”

5. The Jersey City Shootout Ended Up in a Bodega, Where Three Civilians Lost Their Lives

After Seals was shot and killed, the suspects ditched a U-Haul van and ran into a kosher bodega in Jersey City, where they holed up for hours with one periodically firing.

Three other police officers were also wounded; one of those was shot and the other two suffered shrapnel wounds, authorities said in a press conference. All Jersey City schools were locked down.

Scanner transmissions indicated that the suspects were clad all in black and possibly wearing trench coats or rain coats. Authorities believe the suspects shot the three civilians.

ABC7 reported that an inert pipe bomb was found in the van they were using, and another inert pipe bomb was found during a search of a home.

Why the shooting happened is not clear.

