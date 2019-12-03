House Intelligence Committee Releases Report on Trump Impeachment Inquiry

After months of investigation, including private and public testimony from government officials, the House Intelligence Committee released a draft report on its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The 300-page report, titled “The Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report,” can be read in full here. It was written by the staff of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs Committees.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Report Says That President Trump Used His Office To Help His 2020 Reelection Campaign

Trump's Acting Chief of Staff publicly stated that they withheld aid to obtain political favors, and said we should "get over it." The president's defenders ask the American public to get used to the idea of a corrupt president, and get over it. The question is: Should we? pic.twitter.com/D9kXpcm9lm — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 3, 2019

The report accuses President Donald Trump of using the powers of the presidency and “undermined our national security” in order to help him get reelected in 2020. THe two things the report report singles out in favor of its argument that Trump offered a quid pro quo deal to Ukraine was “a coveted White House visit and critical U.S. military assistance Ukraine needed to fight its Russian adversary.”

According to the report:

“President Trump’s scheme subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security in favor of two politically motivated investigations that would help his presidential reelection campaign,” the report says. “The President demanded that the newly-elected Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, publicly announce investigations into a political rival that he apparently feared the most, former Vice President Joe Biden, and into a discredited theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 presidential election. “To compel the Ukrainian President to do his political bidding, President Trump conditioned two official acts on the public announcement of the investigations: a coveted White House visit and critical U.S. military assistance Ukraine needed to fight its Russian adversary.”

The report goes on to say that Trump knowingly tried to influence the 2020 election, saying “We were struck by the fact that the President’s misconduct was not an isolated occurrence, nor was it the product of a naïve president.”

“Instead, the efforts to involve Ukraine in our 2020 presidential election were undertaken by a President who himself was elected in 2016 with the benefit of an unprecedented and sweeping campaign of election interference undertaken by Russia in his favor, and which the President welcomed and utilized.”

The Report Says President Trump ‘Bypassed Many Career Personnel’ and Several Senior Administration Officials Were Aware of His ‘Scheme’ BREAKING: President Trump abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and other Democrats, the House Intelligence Committee concluded in a report https://t.co/PAL9x7PkvP — POLITICO (@politico) December 3, 2019

Several career diplomats and other administration officials testified before the House Judiciary Committee, including former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who recalled t Washington by Trump in August and criticized by the president during her testimony.

The report says that President Donald Trump “intentionally bypassed” many of career State Department officials and others, but it also named several top Administration officials who were aware of Trump’s intentions.

“Although President Trump’s scheme intentionally bypassed many career personnel, it was undertaken with the knowledge and approval of senior Administration officials, including the President’s Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry,” the report says.

The Draft Report Will Be Voted on in the House on Tuesday Night As the Investigation Heads to the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday

Congressman @DevinNunes reacts to the latest in the battle with Democrats over the impeachment inquiry. Check this out. pic.twitter.com/rzVrucYZj2 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) December 1, 2019

House Republicans issued their own report on the impeachment inquiry. It can be read in full here.

“As required under House Resolution 660, the Intelligence Committee, in consultation with the Committees on Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs, has prepared this report to detail the evidence uncovered to date, which will now be transmitted to the Judiciary Committee for its consideration,” the report says.

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday morning to hear from several constitutional and legal experts. President Donald Trump was invited to testify but he is currently in London for a NATO summit.