Karla Homolka Now: Where Is the Canadian Serial Killer Today?

Karla Homolka is a famous Canadian serial killer who admitted to aiding her husband, Paul Bernardo, in raping and murdering three young woman, including her younger sister Tammy. Bernardo was known as the “Scarborough Rapist.”

In 1993, the two separated, and Homolka admitted her involvement in the crimes to a family member. Bernardo was eventually arrested, and Homolka went on to accept a plea deal where she gave information about her husband in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Homolka has been described on the Netflix docu-serie Don’t F*ck With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer as “the most hated person in Canada.” She was connected to killer Luka Magnotta, because he claimed to be plagued by rumors of their romantic involvement

There’s no proof that Magnotta and Homolka have ever met in real life, though they have both lived in Montreal, Canada.

Homolka Was Released From Prison in 2005, & Was Seen Volunteering in Montreal in 2019

In 2005, Homolka was released from prison. She lived in Quebec for a period, under the name Karla Leanne Teale, then moved to Guadalupe in 2007. During her time in the Carribbean, she had three children with her new husband, Thierry Bordelais, and adopted a new name: Leanne Bordelais.

However, Homolka’s sister, Logan Valentini, would later confirm that she had returned to Canada, during Magnotta’s trial in 2014. Valentini was a witness at his trial for a bizarre reason: because one of the packages Magnotta mailed to an elementary school (which contained a human body part) was inexplicably addressed to her. Valentini said she was stunned to be involved in Magnotta’s crimes at all.

During the trial, Valentini confirmed that Homolka had lived in Guadalupe but had since returned to Montreal and remarried. She also confirmed that she had seen her sister since Homolka returned to Canada.

Homolka has since been seen out and about in Montreal; she’s still married to Bordelais, the brother of her lawyer.

In early 2019, Homolka was photographed participating in a volunteer stint at an elementary school in Montreal.

Magnotta Called in to a Radio Show to Complain People Were Linking Him Romantically to Homolka

Three years prior to his posting gory videos of kittens online, Magnotta, then a 25-year-old model, claimed that people were connecting him to Homolka falsely.

Magnotta said to the Toronto Sun, “The rumor’s destroyed my life, basically, and I want to set the record straight: that me and her have absolutely no connection.”

Magnotta said that he’d had to move because of the rumors, and that he’d been receiving death threats. He also said that when he went to casting calls, agents knew about the rumor.

Internet sleuths like Deanne have since alleged that Magnotta created the rumors online himself as a means to attain fame, via multiple aliases on social media. There is no proof that Magnotta and Homolka are connected in any way. Homolka has not spoken out about Magnotta, or about his bizarre connection to her sister.

