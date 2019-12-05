Gabriel Romero: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gabriel Romero was identified as the U.S. sailor who shot three Department of Defense civilian workers at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, killing two. Another victim is being treated at a local hospital. Romero, 22, then killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Romero, a submariner, was identified by Hawaii News Now sources, the news station reported.

According to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the U.S. Navy is leading the investigation. The shipyard was on lockdown for nearly two hours on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, starting about 2:30 p.m. local time. The access gates were closed. The lockdown was lifted about 4:10 p.m. The shooting occurred near Drydock 2, one of the four shipyards on the base. The base is located about 8 miles from Honolulu. All three of the victims were male shipyard workers.

Text alerts and a PA system alerted base personnel to the shooting and warned them to take cover. The situation was still “unfolding,” nearly one hour after the incident began. About 3:30 p.m. local time, officials said that the suspect had been “secured.”

The military was offering support to the family’s of the victims while the U.S. Navy led the investigation, according to Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick, commander of Navy Region Hawaii. The victims have not been identified yet.

The shooting at Pearl Harbor occurred just three days before the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor that prompted the United States to join World War II. Japanese bombers attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. A total of 1,177 crew members were killed on the U.S. Arizona. The attack prompted the United States to declare war on Japan. Shortly afterward, the U.S. declared war on Germany. The shooting occurred about a mile from the site of the national memorial.

Few details about Romero have been released so far. Here’s what is known so far about Romero and the shooting:

1. Romero Was an Active-Duty Sailor on a Nuclear Powered Fast Attack Submarine & He Used His Service Weapon in the Shooting

The military has identified the gunman as a 22-year-old U.S. Navy petty officer assigned to the USS Columbia. According to Hawaii News Now, his name is Gabriel Romero. The Columbia is a Los Angeles-class submarine, meaning it is a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine. At the time of the attack, the Columbia was in drydock for maintenance. The base is home to 10 destroyers and 15 submarines. It is the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

The military base wrote on Twitter shortly after the lockdown ended, “Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. #PearlHarbor”

A scanner feed described the incident as a mass casualty event with at least three victims at 1:55 p.m. on Oahu.

2. Romero Used His M4 Service Rifle in the Shooting

Hawaii shooter, 22, crew member aboard submarine USS Columbia, “opened fire on shipyard personnel with his M4 service rifle and then turned his M9 service pistol on himself,” incident report says. 2 of 3 DoD civilian shooting victims have died, the other in critical condition https://t.co/FfAawyjBRg — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) December 5, 2019

Romero was on-duty during the shooting and used his service weapon, authorities said. Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson reports that Romero used an M4 service rifle to shoot the three men. Romero then shot himself with the rifle.

3. A Motive for the Shooting Hasn’t Been Released & It’s Not Yet Known if the Victims Were Targeted or Shot at Random

It was not immediately clear whether the gunman was targeting his victims, Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick, commander of Navy Region Hawaii, said in a press conference.

Chadwick did not release a possible motive during the press conference Wednesday night.

“Obviously our thoughts are with the victims and everyone that was involved,” Chadwick said. “This is certainly a tragedy for everyone here.”

4. One Witness Said He Saw Romero Shoot Himself & Saw People Laying on the Ground

A witness told Hawaii News Now he saw the gunman, identified as Romero, shoot himself. He was sitting at his desk when he heard loud pops and looked outside.

“I was at my desk and I heard loud pops, and I kind of recognize that as gunshots,” the witness said. “I looked out the window and I saw three people on the ground, and I looked out in time to see the shooter, who I assume was a sailor because he was in uniform, point the gun at his head and shoot himself.”

Both of the deceased victims died at local hospitals. One person was taken to the Tripler Army Medical Center, and a second person was taken to Pali Momi Medical Center.

A third person was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center, and was listed in stable condition, according to Hawaii News Now. About 100 witnesses were being interviewed about the shooting. A person who was in a stable condition is a 36-year-old man. All three of the victims were civilian employees with the Department of Defense.

5. The Shooting Stirred Panic at the Military Base

One of the victims has been named as 32-year-old Vincent Kapoi Jr. from Waianae, 30 miles northwest of Honolulu.

The active shooting caused panic on the military base, which operates as a small town. In total, there are around 66,000 people who live on the base.

NBC has posted this map: pic.twitter.com/tBq34RC6Xh — Mikey73 (@Mikey7314) December 5, 2019

One person wrote on Twitter in a reply to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s tweet, saying she was hiding in a pantry. She asked if the shooter was near base housing.

A man has been sitting at the gate with only his underwear on, looking distraught ever since the news people got here. Now he’s surrounded by three military cops at five HPD cops. We don’t know why. pic.twitter.com/a0p10Q9iqD — Yoohyun Jung (@yoohyun_jung) December 5, 2019

“I am hiding in my pantry at home, is the shooter near housing?” she wrote on Twitter.

Yoohyun Jung, a reporter with Honolulu Civil Beat, wrote on Twitter a man who was mostly unclothed appeared distraught.

“A man has been sitting at the gate with only his underwear on, looking distraught ever since the news people got here,” she wrote on Twitter. “Now he’s surrounded by three military cops at five HPD cops. We don’t know why.”

Alex Ojeda and Will Churchhill told Hawaii News Now they were reporting to their first day at work on base on the day of the shooting.

“We were actually on our way out,” Ojeda said. “We didn’t expect that at all.”

Another military member told the news station he was getting a haircut when he started getting a flurry of text messages.

“We got a bunch of texts from on the ship and on the barge letting us know there’s an active shooter alert,” the service member said.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Councilwoman Kymberly Pine released a statement to KITV 4, saying she was “shocked and saddened.”

“I am shocked and saddened at the news that multiple people have been hurt in an active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor. This is rattling for our community and my heart goes out to the families of the victims and emergency responders who are on the scene now.”

Gov. David Ige said the White House has offered assistance in the wake of the shooting.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Ige said, in a statement to Hawaii News Now.

Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami issued a statement on the shooting.

It said, ““We are all shaken by this senseless act of violence. All of Hawai‘i hurts when our ‘ohana gets hurt. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, and all who serve our Country at the shipyard. We send our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

The USS Columbia (SSN-771) is a 688-class submarine. The Columbia was known as a Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine until it changed hands at a ceremony August 3, 2018, according to the U.S. Navy. At that time, it was transferred to the command of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Cmdr. Tyler Forrest became the commanding officer of Columbia, relieving Cmdr. Dave Edgerton as the commanding officer of Columbia.

“The Columbia is the Battle E boat for Squadron Seven, that means they were the best submarine out of the 10 that were in the squadron,” said Capt. Paul Davis, commander of the Submarine Squadron Seven Davis, during the ceremony. “Squadron Seven is unique in that it is the largest squadron of Los Angeles class submarines in the world. To stand out in such an outstanding crowd is an impressive achievement and a testament to the crew and their leader.”

Edgerton praised his crew for taking care of one another on the Columbia.

“The days when we faced personnel challenges were the days I saw this crew take care of each other and provide support to their shipmates,” he said during the ceremony. “Those were the days we learned humility and we were better as individuals and as a team because of it.”

The last 688-class submarine commissioned in 1995.

“Columbia is one of the most versatile weapons platforms ever placed in the world’s oceans, capable of long-range Tomahawk strike operations, anti-submarine and surface shipping operations, surveillance and intelligence gathering, and special forces insertions,” the U.S. Navy reported.

