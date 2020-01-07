Andrew Burkle Dead: Billionaire Ron Burkle’s Son Dies At 27

Andrew Burkle, son of billionaire entrepreneur Ronald Burkle was found dead inside his home in Beverly Hills on January 6, as reported by People. He was 27 years old.

The family put out an official statement after authorities confirmed Andrew was deceased. “It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Andrew was known as a young man full of life and entrepreneurial energy. Everyone he met commented on his humble demeanor and hard work.

The statement did not reveal the cause or details of Andrew’s death. “While the family appreciates the outpouring of love and support, they ask that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time. There are no further details at this time,” the statement continued.

Burkle had recently spent the Christmas holiday with his family, which he documented on his Instagram. Ronald, whose estimated net worth according to Forbes is $1.5 billion, is long divorced from Burkle’s mother, Janet Steeper, with whom he shares three children.

A spokesman from the Beverly Hill Police told said that they received a phone call about an “unconscious male on the 100 block of Spalding Drive.” When they arrived on the scene, “first responders determined the male was deceased.” Burkle’s home is located across the street from The Beverly Hilton hotel, where the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony was held the night before.

A source told People that Burkle is believed to have died early Monday in his apartment. His father, Ronald, 67, rushed to his son’s place while the police were still on the scene. Burkle is survived by his mother, father, and two siblings, John, and sister Carrie.

Burkle Was A Movie Producer

Burkle shared a production company with business partner Andrew Alter called In Good Company Films. According to his IMDB profile, he was an associate producer for the 2019 comedy Airplane Mode, which starred Jake Paul, Chloe Bridges, Nick Swardson, and Amanda Cerny.

Burkle Was a Huge Fan Of The Pittsburgh Penguins, An NHL Team For Which His Father Is Part-Owner

When the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2017, Burkle was on the ice next to his father as the team received the championship trophy. Ronald became part owner of the franchise in 1999 and helped buy the team out of bankruptcy. Since being at the helm, the Penguins have won three Stanley Cup Championship.

Before Burkle’s Instagram page was private following the news of his passing, he had shared a photo of the celebration with a caption honoring his dad on Father’s Day.

He wrote, “It’s hard to find words to describe my dad, but here goes. He is one of the smartest people in the world, he’s kind, loving, and incredibly generous. For those of you that know him you already know what I’m talking about. And for those of you that don’t, I hope you have someone in your life that has had the same impact on your life as he has on mine. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without his guidance and I will always cherish that.”

