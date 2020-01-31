Hannah Roemhild: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hannah Roemhild was named by authorities as the woman accused of breaching security checkpoints at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Roemhild drove a black SUV through two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago, leading to shots being fired at Trump’s Palm Beach property, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident location was given by authorities as “Mar-a-Lago main entrance.” In the media advisory, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department reported that the Florida Highway Patrol was “in pursuit of a black SUV.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Say Roemhild, Who Was Accused of Dancing on her Car, Was Driving a Rental Vehicle

Shots fired after an SUV crashed through two security checkpoints at Trump's Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/sJOyzbAL4v — Jack (@Jack58590464) January 31, 2020

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, sheriff of Palm Beach County, said that at about 11:38 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol officer working a security job at the Breakers hotel was notified by security that they had a “white female who was acting erratically that was actually up on top of her car doing some kind of a dance.”

Roemhild was in a black SUV. The officer walked up to the window to get her attention, and she was “fooling around on the side by where the console was,” according to the sheriff. She tried to put the vehicle in reverse. He kept tapping the window. When she looked like she was putting it in drive, the officer smashed the window to grab the steering wheel but it “didn’t work,” said the sheriff. She then drove off.

He caught up with her and then lost her in traffic. She drove toward Mar-a-Lago.

When a pursuit ignited, and she headed toward the president’s estate, authorities weren’t sure what they were dealing with at first, Bradshaw said.

“We didn’t know if it was someone with a car bomb or someone who was going to hit as many pedestrians as possible,” said Bradshaw in a news conference. At that point, authorities opened fire. It was a rental vehicle. She “crashed through” two checkpoints, according to Bradshaw. Guards moved out of way just in time.

2. Roemhild, Whose Motive Is Not Yet Clear, Was Arrested at a Local Motel

The woman was ultimately confronted and arrested at a local motel. The FBI, sheriff’s department and Secret Service are all investigating, and they haven’t yet interviewed the woman. There were two females in the vehicle. The first woman picked up the second.

3. Roemhild Is From Connecticut, Authorities Say

BREAKING: Authorities are investigating a shooting near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL. The sheriff's office says an SUV breached security checkpoints heading towards the main entrance.

That's when officers reportedly fired at the vehicle.

Two people are in custody.

RE-67FR pic.twitter.com/ELOYEry8vk — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) January 31, 2020

Hannah Roemhild is 30 years old. “She doesn’t have a past that we can discern right now,” authorities said. She has a Connecticut driver’s license.

The black SUV “was headed towards two security check points at Mar-A-Lago, in the Town of Palm Beach,” the media advistory said.

4. The SUV Breached Two Security Checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago & Headed for the Main Entrance

Developing: Police fired shots at black SUV that was being chased and then breached two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago. Vehicle fled and has since been located with two people now in custody, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells @ABC. https://t.co/KIZumve7DK pic.twitter.com/QucGwiF69W — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) January 31, 2020

The SUV “breached both security checkpoints heading toward the main entrance.” Officers “discharged their firearms at the vehicle. The vehicle fled while being pursued by FHP and PBSO helicopter. The vehicle has now been located and two individuals are currently in custody,” the sheriff’s statement said. FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) is investigating.

FBI agents were responding to the scene.

5. President Trump Wasn’t There at the Time But Is Due Friday Night

#BREAKING – Authorities reportedly responding to incident at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/I7e8mLPqTb — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 31, 2020

Trump is coming to Mar-a-Lago for a Sunday Super Bowl Party and a Saturday gala featuring Roseanne Barr hosted by his fan club, the Trumpettes, according to USA Today.

WSVN-7 News reported earlier that Palm Beach Sheriff’s office sources told the station there was an incident at Mar-a Lago in Palm Beach on January 31, 2020. Trump is not present, but he’s due to arrive at Mar-a-Lago later Friday, according to WTSP-TV.

“Someone ran the northern checkpoint near the property and then deputies fired at this person,” the journalist said on the air. “Secret service officials may have fired at this person as well…this person who sources believe is a woman was still able to get away. Officials are saying this person ran from the scene and is still out there.”

WTSP-TV reported that a heavy law enforcement presence had descended on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

According to USA Today, about 10 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were seen near Mar-a-Lago and some had vests with the words “homicide” on them.

Video from the scene showed the law enforcement presence.

This post is being updated as more is learned about the possible Mar-a-Lago gate crashing and shots fired incident. The woman’s name and motive are not known. The incident came as impeachment hearings wind down in the U.S. Senate.

As for Mar-a-Lago’s history, My Palm Beach Post reports that “Marjorie Merriweather Post’s immense Mar-a-Lago opened for the 1927 winter season, crowning 17 ocean-to-lake acres where South Ocean Boulevard meets Southern Boulevard. Today, it’s the last of Palm Beach’s most majestic Jazz Age estates to remain intact, thanks to its two strong-willed owners, Post and Donald Trump.”