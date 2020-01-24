Pokemon GO Darmanitan: Max CP, Stats & Moves

Darumaka and its evolution Darmanitan just made their Pokemon GO debut today.

The Pokemon were introduced as part of the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event. Players can hatch Darumaka from 7 km Eggs during the event, which runs from now until February 3.

Here is Darmanitan’s max CP and other stats, as listed on GamePress:

Max CP at Level 40: 3,105

Lowest CP at Level 40: 2,677 Max CP at Level 20: 1,774

Lowest CP at Level 20: 1,529 Attack: 263

Defense: 114

Stamina: 233 Type: Fire Quick Moves: Tackle, Fire Fang

Charge Moves: Overheat, Focus Blast, Psychic, Rock Slide

Darmanitan will sit comfortably among the best fire-type attackers in the game. It’s got a respectable attack stat with fantastic moves to use. Fire Fang is comparable to Fire Spin seen on most top tier fire-type attackers and Overheat is pretty much the go-to move for fire-type Charge attacks. Darmanitan also has access to a variety of other Charge Moves for additional coverage. Focus Blast, while not the best fighting-type Charge Move, will help Darmanitan deal with rock-types that would otherwise counter it. However, it’s defense stat is subpar and undermines its excellent stamina. The crown for best fire-type attacker still goes to Chandelure which has slightly more attack and access to Shadow Ball.

In the core Pokemon games, Darmanitan has a hidden ability that allows it to change into a different form known as Zen mode. If its HP gets below 50%, then Darmanitan becomes fire- and psychic-type and has its stats change. However, according to players who have looked at the data of the game, Zen Darmanitan hasn’t been added to the game yet.

During the Lunar New Year event, certain Pokemon with the color red will see increased encounter rates in the wild. In addition, gifts will occasionally award Rare Candies during the event, according to Niantic. Both the chance of becoming Lucky Friends and getting a Lucky Pokemon through a trade will increase during the event.

But that’s not all. On February 2 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Minccino and its evolution Cinccino will be added to the game as part of a special Limited Research event. During that time, you can complete Field Research tasks to encounter Minccino. You can also hatch Minccino from 5 km Eggs. Shiny Minccino will also be added to the game. In addition, Rattata, Raticate, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran (male), Nidoran (female), Sentret, Marill, Zigzagoon, Plusle, Minun, Bidoof and Patrat will receive increased encounter rates in the wild during the event.

In other Pokemon GO news, the non-ticketed, city-wide Taiwan Lantern Festival will appear in Taichung City, Taiwan from February 6 to 9, according to Niantic. In the event, players can find electric-type Pokemn like Mareep and Electrike as well as Unown L, Chimecho, Volbeat and Illumise, the latter of which doesn’t normally spawn in the region.

St. Louis will welcome the first Safari Zone event of the year at Tower Grove Park from March 27 to 29, where players will catch Mankey, Unown S, Teddiursa, Snivy, Ferroseed and the southern hemisphere-exclusive Chatot. Players can purchase tickets for the event right now, though be advised that March 28 is already sold out according to one user on The Silph Road Subreddit. The United Kingdom will experience it’s first ever Safari Zone event in Liverpool from April 17 to 19, according to Niantic. There will also be another Safari Zone in Philadelphia from May 8 to 10.

The featured Pokemon for Community Day February 2020 will be decided by players. On February 1, you can complete Research Tasks to vote for a specific Pokemon to be featured, according to Niantic. There are four Pokemon on offer and each will have an exclusive move when evolved during Community Day: Vulpix with Weather Ball (Kanto Ninetales will learn the fire-type Weather Ball while Alolan Ninetales will learn the ice-type Weather Ball), Machop with Payback, Rhyhorn with Rock Wrecker and Dratini with Superpower.

