WATCH: Ezra McCandless’ Sentencing in Dunn County

LIVE Ezra McCandless Sentencing#ezramccandless #Livetrial #livesentencing Friday, Ezra McCandless, the woman convicted in a 2018 murder in Dunn County will learn if she ever sees the outside of a prison again. Investigators say in March of 2018 she stabbed Alexander Woodworth 16 times, leaving his body in a car in the town of Springbrook between Eau Claire and Menomonie. In November, a jury found McCandless guilty of 1st degree intentional homicide which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. 2020-02-07T16:53:51.000Z

Ezra McCandless will be sentenced in Dunn County after she was found guilty of the March 2018 killing of Alexander Woodworth in Wisconsin. McCandless, 22, was found guilty by a jury of seven men and five women of first-degree intentional homicide in November 2019. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Prosecutors say that McCandless stabbed Woodworth more than a dozen times and left his dead body in a car in the town of Springbrook. McCandless and Woodworth had previously been in a relationship together. McCandless said of Woodworth during the sentencing hearing, “I loved Alex very much.”

McCandless has been sentenced to life in prison. She will be eligible for supervised release in 2070.

During the sentencing hearing, the farmer who encountered McCandless in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing, Don Sipple, told the suspect, “No matter what happens here today, I hope we will still be friends.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School