WATCH: Owen Shroyer Confronted by Don Folden at Roger Stone Sentencing

Owen Shroyer is the InfoWars host and supporter of Roger Stone’s who was confronted outside of Stone’s sentencing by Don Folden of DC Black Tours on February 20.

Inside of the courtroom, Stone, who was found guilty of obstruction of proceedings, lying to congress and witness intimidation at the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C, was sentenced to 40 months in prison, alongside two years of probation and a $20,000 fine.

WATCH: Infowars correspondent Owen Shroyer heckles reporters outside Roger Stone sentencing, gets owned by D.C. tour guide. pic.twitter.com/FzA0KDtZQm — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) February 20, 2020

During the sentencing face, Shroyer, who used to co-host a show with Stone on InfoWars, screamed for his friend to be released. Eventually, Shroyer was confronted by Folden. Folden accused the activist of being unable to do anything other than dividing the country with hate. Shroyer accused Folden of merely trying to promote his tour business, DC-BlackTours.com.

Folden said that Shroyer spreads “lies,” to which Shroyer responded, “Lies about Donald Trump have divided America, lies about Roger Stone have divided America.” Shroyer continued by saying that former FBI Director James Comey should be in prison and that there was a different set of rules for Hillary Clinton.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School