Pete Buttigieg’s Husband, Chasten, Campaigned Hard In New Hampshire

Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, was hard at work on the ground in New Hampshire in the days leading up to the nation’s first primary. The potential “First Gentleman” has left no doubt that he supports his husband’s bid for the White House and wants to do his part to make Pete the first openly gay nominee of a major political party.

Chasten Buttigieg knocked on doors, made phone calls, and used his growing social media profile to urge potential voters to support the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. (Pete Buttigieg’s second term as mayor ended in January 2020).

1. Chasten Buttigieg Canvassed Alongside His Mother & Mother-In-Law On the Day of the New Hampshire Primary

The Pete For America campaign has become a family affair. In the final hours before the polls closed in the New Hampshire primary, Chasten Buttigieg shared photos of supporters holding signs on Twitter.

In one of the photos, Chasten showed that he and Pete’s respective mothers were braving the cold in order to do their part. In the picture embedded above, the dark-haired woman is Chasten’s mother, Sherri Glezman. The other woman is Jennifer Anne Montgomery, Pete’s mother.

Chasten wrote to his nearly 400,000 followers, “Thank you to every volunteer who’s made calls, knocked doors, and done your part to help @PeteButtigieg bring home a victory tonight in New Hampshire. @PeteForAmerica wouldn’t be here without you—now let’s go make history!”

2. Chasten Buttigieg Took Over the Campaign’s Texting Service to Reach Out to Supporters In the Final Hours of the Primary

Chasten Buttigieg’s name popped up in text messages across the country earlier today. The campaign sent out a text around noon to supporters that appeared to be written by Chasten.

The message said, “It’s Chasten texting you from New Hampshire. Our team is doing everything we can to win the primary today. (Here’s a picture from the ground — the momentum and excitement I’ve seen these last few days is absolutely amazing!)” The image he sent is embedded above.

3. Pete Buttigieg’s Husband Worked to Keep Campaign Volunteers & Organizers Energized

Rain or shine, #TeamPete organizers and volunteers are always up to task! The least I could do was bring some hot chocolate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/3aSdcartxC — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) February 7, 2020

Chasten Buttigieg’s movements in New Hampshire included canvassing alongside his husband, making phone calls and visiting with campaign organizers. On February 7, he shared a picture of himself holding what looks to be a Dunkin Donuts container as snow or rain came down. He shared that he brought the hot beverage to volunteers who were hard at work outside. Chasten wrote, “Rain or shine, #TeamPete organizers and volunteers are always up to task! The least I could do was bring some hot chocolate.”

Live look at #TeamPete in Lebanon this morning. We’ve got doors to knock! Join us in Derry later today: https://t.co/0IYoQnJnDP pic.twitter.com/i2Zli5DBd0 — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) February 6, 2020

On February 6, Chasten urged supporters to get out and knock on doors by sharing his love of comedy. He posted a GIF of a person trying to sprint while on skis. He joked, “Live look at #TeamPete in Lebanon this morning. We’ve got doors to knock!”

We’ve got five days left until the primary. You know what that means…

5 calls to New Hampshire voters today!

☎️https://t.co/77NzXmPOCb pic.twitter.com/a39cAiK6wu — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) February 6, 2020

Later that day, Chasten was seen on the phone making calls to prospective voters.

Jokes aside, Chasten also got serious in his Twitter messages. He posted on February 10, “I want to see a future where every child is accepted as they are and has the support to grow into the person they’re meant to be. That’s why this election is so important and so personal. ”

4. Chasten Buttigieg Urged Prospective Voters to Stay Positive & Avoid Arguing With ‘Trolls’ Online

The Democratic primary has been a largely polite process. The candidates made an effort early on to avoid slamming each other, choosing instead to aim any negative barbs on President Donald Trump.

But in the days since the Iowa caucus, the gloves are coming off. Former Vice President Joe Biden, for example, criticized Pete Buttigieg’s experience as a mayor in a new digital ad. In the commercial, Biden appeared to mock the problems mayors face in comparison to the national or international issues he dealt with as vice president, such as helping to pass the Affordable Care Act or negotiating the Iran deal. Biden also told reporters, “This guy’s not a Barack Obama.”

Chasten Buttigieg urged prospective voters to avoid getting into online arguments and instead stay focused on spreading his husband’s policy ideas. On February 8, Chasten retweeted a message he originally sent in August 2019 which read, “I urge you not to argue with trolls or others online today, friends. Just be kind to your heart. Take care of others. Let hate sit alone.” The added message said, “Stay focused, friends.”

5. Chasten Buttigieg Resigned From His Full-Time Teaching Job to Support Pete’s Campaign

Chasten Buttigieg is a teacher by trade. He has a master’s degree in education from DePaul University and previously taught junior high humanities at Montessori Academy in Edison Lakes, Indiana. He resigned from the position in January 2020, around the same time Pete Buttigieg announced an exploratory committee to run for president.

Chasten is also a drama teacher. He has been a theater instructor since graduating from college. According to his Facebook page, Chasten is still working part-time as the Director of Curriculum at the South Bend Civic Theatre.

