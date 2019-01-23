Chasten Glezman, Pete Buttigieg’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chasten Glezman is married to South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, who announced on January 23 that he planned to run for president in 2020.

If he wins the Democratic nomination, Buttigieg, 37, would become the first openly-gay nominee of a major political party. The combat veteran and Harvard alum has been the mayor of South Bend since 2012. Glezman shared Buttigieg’s announcement video with the caption, “I am so proud of my husband, @PeteButtigieg this morning. Let’s go show the world why I fell in love with you.”

I am so proud of my husband, @PeteButtigieg this morning. Let’s go show the world why I fell in love with you. https://t.co/VLX1LvEpBg — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) January 23, 2019

Glezman appears to be a more private person than his political husband. Glezman’s Twitter account is still active but his Instagram and Facebook profiles appear to have been deactivated. But a presidential campaign is likely to put him more in the spotlight.

1. Glezman & Buttigieg Met Online & Spoke Over FaceTime Before Having Their First Real Date in South Bend

Three years ago a first date brought me and @ChastenGlezman together here at @FourWindsField. So great to be back now for @SBCubs Pride Night as our wedding guests begin to arrive in town! pic.twitter.com/Q2k6RdXWY3 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 14, 2018

Chasten Glezman, 29, first met Pete Buttigieg online. They connected on the dating app Hinge in August of 2015. In the wedding announcement for the New York Times, Glezman explained that he and Buttigieg spoke over FaceTime for several weeks before meeting in person. Glezman was living in Chicago at the time working toward his master’s degree.

In September of 2015, Glezman traveled to South Bend for their first date. He told the Times that Buttigieg took him to the Fiddler’s Hearth pub, where Buttigieg introduced Glezman to a bar snack called the Scotch egg. The newspaper described the snack as “hard-boiled, deep-fried, sausage-wrapped cholesterol depth charge.” Buttigieg shared that he knew the relationship had a chance because Glezman had been willing to try the egg.

The pair watched a minor league baseball game and walked around downtown South Bend on that first date. Glezman said they also watched fireworks, which were lit at the end of the baseball game. Glezman admitted that he “was hooked” from their first date.

Glezman moved in with Buttigieg in late 2016. He traveled to Chicago three days a week until he completed his master’s degree.

2. Chasten Glezman & Pete Buttigieg Got Married in an Episcopal Church & Stopped By a Pride Week Block Party Before Heading to the Reception

“Life is short, and we do not have much time to gladden the hearts of those who travel with us; so be quick to love, make haste to be kind, and go in peace to follow the good road of blessing.” pic.twitter.com/fExJflA2em — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 24, 2018

Chasten Glezman and Pete Buttigieg tied the knot at the Cathedral of Saint James Episcopal church in downtown South Bend on June 16, 2018. Reverand Brian G. Grantz officiated the ceremony, which was shared on the church’s YouTube channel and is embedded below. It was the first time in four decades that a sitting mayor of South Bend had gotten married while in office.

Following the ceremony, Glezman and Buttigieg took a short detour before heading to the reception. According to the South Bend Tribune, the couple stopped by an LGBTQ Pride Week block party. The newspaper reported that the couple wanted to thank community members for being supportive of their union.

The reception took place at a co-working space called LangLab with approximately 200 guests. Their first dance was to “When You Say Nothing At All.” The reception included arcade games such as Skee-Ball machines.

Married life for Glezman and Buttigieg includes caring for two dogs, named Truman and Buddy. Truman even has his own Twitter account and Instagram page.

Let me formally introduce you to our new dog Buddy. Buddy is a big source of joy in our household. Like his “brother” @firstdogtruman he represents the many loving dogs in shelters who need homes. pic.twitter.com/UaDr4g0FAP — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 19, 2018

3. Glezman Was Raised Roman Catholic in Michigan, Studied Abroad in Germany & Graduated From the University of Wisconsin

Chasten Glezman was born June 23, 1989, in Travers City, Michigan. He is the youngest of three boys in his family.

Glezman told the Times that his sexuality was a difficult subject in his Roman Catholic household. He told his family he was gay at age 18 and moved out shortly after. “I don’t recall my parents specifically saying I couldn’t live at home anymore, but I was made to believe I needed to leave.” Glezman said he spent time on friend’s couches after moving out of his family home.

But Glezman’s experiences took a turn for the better. He spent time in Germany as an exchange student before beginning his undergraduate education, which he has said inspired a newfound love of traveling. Glezman later graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater and Global Studies.

4. Glezman Teaches Humanities at Montessori Academy in Mishawaka, Indiana

The New Frontier Award in 2015 from the ⁦@JFKLibrary⁩ and ⁦@HarvardIOP⁩ was one of the great honors of my life. Now, looking forward to a big South Bend welcome to ⁦@joekennedy⁩ for tonight’s ⁦@stjoedemocrats⁩ Gala. pic.twitter.com/PoKaFQxS3o — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 21, 2018

Chasten Glezman moved to Chicago in 2014 to pursue a master’s degree in education. He attended DePaul University while also working as a substitute teacher for Chicago Public Schools. After moving to South Bend, he began subbing at South Bend Public Schools.

Glezman now teaches humanities to junior high students. He works at Montessori Academy of Edison Lakes. It is located in Mishawaka, which is a few miles east of South Bend.

I’m pretty cool with the youths pic.twitter.com/ThemObCv1s — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) December 7, 2018

Glezman has continued to further his education. According to the school website, Glezman is working on his AMS certification through the Cincinnati Montessori Secondary Teacher Education Program.

5. Glezman Grew Up Loving Theater & Teaches Drama

Daybreak downtown as @UAGSouthBend gets underway. Team “Just Mayor-ied” ready to conquer! pic.twitter.com/RxLsozrqKm — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 28, 2018

Chasten Glezman told the New York Times that growing up, while his brothers preferred to throw a ball around or work on cars, he enjoyed acting out skits. That love of theater has continued into his adult life.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Glezman originally moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He worked for First Stage, which describes itself on its website as “one of the nation’s most acclaimed children’s theaters and the second largest theater company in Milwaukee.”

Glezman worked for the company for three years as a Teaching Artist. On his school’s website, Glezman is praised for “bringing drama to thousands of students throughout the greater Milwaukee region and inspiring students with autism and learning differences to pursue drama.”

Glezman currently teaches drama at Montessori Academy in addition to humanities.