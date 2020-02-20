Roger Stone’s Wife Hopes Judge Will Look Into Juror Misconduct

Roger Stone’s wife, Nydia Stone, wrote on Instagram that she hopes Judge Amy Berman Jackson will look into juror misconduct in her husband’s case. Stone is due to be sentenced for witness tampering and lying to congress on February 20 in Washington D.C.

On February 16, Nydia posted a screenshot of a tweet from right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk. Kirk tweeted, “The jury forewoman in Roger Stone’s case lied to the judge and said she had “no recollection” of who Roger Stone was. Yet when you look at her Twitter, it’s filled with tweets about Roger Stone. She lied under oath. Where is here 7-9 year sentence for that.”

Nydia Stone Has Repeatedly Compared Her Husband’s Case to the Allegations Against Andrew McCabe

Meanwhile, Nydia has repeatedly said that she believes her husband is accused of lying about “perfectly legal” political activities. Nydia has compared her husband to the former Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe. McCabe too is accused of lying under oath. Many of Nydia’s messages are accompanied with the hashtag, “RogerStoneDidNothingWrong.”

Hours before the sentencing was due, Nydia posted a photo of her and her husband with the caption, “Hoping the Judge in @rogerjstonejr case will look into the Juror misconduct in my husband’s trial in DC.” Roger Stone married Nydia Betran in Las Vegas in 1992. Previously, Stone had been married to a woman named Anne Wesche between 1974 and 1990.

On February 18, Stone’s bid to have his sentencing delayed was denied by a federal judge. Stone had been requesting a new trial.

Nydia Stone Has Said Her Husband Is a ‘Hero’ for Not Providing Testimony Against Donald Trump

It remains to be seen if President Donald Trump will pardon or commute his close friend’s sentence. On February 2, Nydia made an Instagram post featuring a photo of Trump and her husband together. The caption read, “In my opinion, my husband @rogerjstonejr is a hero for his refusal to provide false testimony against @realdonaldtrump.”

It was widely reported in early February 2020 that the Department of Justice that was likely to “scale back” Stone’s sentencing. This led to the resignation of several figures who had worked on the prosecution of Stone. Senator Chuck Schumer joked on Twitter, “They’ll probably recommend no jail time, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a show on Fox News.”

Stone Was Supported in Court by His Wife, Milo Yiannopoulos & Spiritual Advisor Randy Short

Stone and Nydia arrived at Reagan National Airport in the nation’s capital from their home in Florida on February 19, the day before the sentencing.

In addition to Nydia Stone, the Republican political operative was joined in court by close friend Milo Yiannopoulos and spiritual advisor, Minister Randy Short.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School