Trump Responds to Viral ‘Orange Face’ Photo: It’s ‘More Fake News’

A photo of Donald Trump went viral on Twitter with the hashtag “Orange Face” after photographer William Moon posted a picture of the President on the social media site. Moon shared the photo via the handle @photowhitehouse, which made it seem like it was an official photo of Trump walking across the South Lawn after returning from a trip in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Critical tweets and jokes about Trump’s heavily tanned face are nothing new, however, but upon further research, Moon doesn’t appear to be a credentialed White House photographer. His Instagram account, “Whitehousephotos” is not verified, although it does include numerous stunning photos of 1600 Penn and Washington D.C. landmarks. Moon’s also posts a ton of photos of Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

In the viral “Orange Face” photo, Trump’s face appears to be a bright tangerine orange. The color difference between his natural skin tone and what he looks like with layers of fake tanner is readily apparent at his hairline.

On Saturday, Trump commented on the picture. He retweeted a black and white version of the picture, which seemed to further highlight the contrast in his face and wrote, “More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!”

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Getty photographer Brendan Smialowski posted also shared a photo of Trump on the South Lawn from February 7, the same day Moon’s photo was allegedly taken, and the face color contrast is not as extreme.

The President was returning from North Carolina after addressing the Charlotte crowd during the Opportunity Now summit at Central Piedmont Community College. The half-day summit was brought together to discuss inmate re-entry, low-income area economic development, infrastructure, and the future of historically black colleges and universities.

READ NEXT: Catherine Zeta-Jones Posts Tribute to Kirk Douglas: ‘Miss You Already’