WATCH: Trump Reunites Military Spouse With Her Soldier Husband at SOTU

During Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, he had a special surprise in store for Amy Williams and her two children. As special guests of the President and First Lady Melania Trump, they were in attendance and honored during Trump’s speech.

While Amy and her 6-year-old and 3-year-old children received a standing ovation for Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, who was serving his fourth deployment in Iraq, Trump announced that he had brought the family’s husband and father home.

The emotional moment seemed like a scene out of a reality TV show. When Trump said, “Welcome home Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams,” and he marched down in full military dress to hug his wife and children, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams surprises his wife, Amy, and two children at #SOTU with an early return from a deployment in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/AslLI2wr4r — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 5, 2020

Afterward, the White House’s official account tweeted, “Amy Williams is a military spouse and mother of two young children. She works full time and devotes hundreds of hours to helping military families, all while raising her two children as her husband serves his fourth deployment. Their family was reunited tonight at #SOTU.”

As the nation watched the touching reunion, the audience at the SOTU started to chant, “USA, USA, USA.”

Amy Williams is a military spouse and mother of two young children. She works full time and devotes hundreds of hours to helping military families, all while raising her two children as her husband serves his fourth deployment. Their family was reunited tonight at #SOTU. pic.twitter.com/UQQAVUXHto — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

Twitter member Mark Schneider applauded the effort. He tweeted, “10 times I left home as warfighter for our nation. Tonight The President gave the Williams family a gift that cannot ever be equaled. A father/mother coming home to spouse and children is an amazing thing.”

The U.S. Army Shared A Confessional Video Starring Sergeant Townsend Williams

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23SOTU%20williams&src=typed_query&f=video

While social media shared the emotions on Twitter after seeing the touching reunion, the U.S. Army shared their own video of Sergeant Townsend Williams. He introduced himself and says, “I did a branch transfer in 2005 from the International Guard after I saw the 82nd Paratroopers, I realized that’s what I wanted to be. I hold service to my country, my unit, and my men very close to my heart. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without my family and I’m grateful to be able to serve in the United States Army. God Bless America.”

READ NEXT: Staff Sergeant Christopher Hake: A Tribute to the Soldier