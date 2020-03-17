Ava Louise is a social media personality who recorded herself licking a toilet seat in March 2020 as part of the TikTok “coronavirus challenge.”

Louise has been in the public eye since a 2018 appearance on “Dr. Phil.” During that appearance, Louise said that she wanted to be “skinny for [her] Instagram.” On her Instagram bio, Louise writes, “IM MESSY OK.” Louise describes herself on her Twitter bio as “skinny n problematic.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Louise Reacted to the Huge Criticism of Her Video by Saying, ‘I Trolled America’

VideoVideo related to ava louise: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-03-16T21:39:26-04:00

Louise has reacted to the criticism of her video by tweeting, “I trolled America.” While speaking specifically about one of her main critics, Meghan McCain, Louise said, “Yo Meghan stfu we all know you touched yourself to this video.” McCain had said that Louise should be “arrested” in an earlier message.

In a separate message, Louise insulted McCain by saying, “Yo carpet muncher McCain the only reason your mad is because you’re fat.”

Louise defended her toilet licking video by saying, “Y’all want me to go to jail but I don’t have coronavirus so I didn’t put anyone at risk…NOT EVEN MYSELF I BLEACHED IT.”

2. Louise Says She Takes Inspiration From Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton

In an interview with Distractify from March 2020, a few days before the TikTok video went viral, Louise said, “I took inspiration from people like Tana Mongeau, from Trisha Paytas, from Paris Hilton, from Kim Kardashian. I went on “Dr. Phil,” knowing I was probably going to go viral because every joke I made and everything I said I pulled from internet culture… in order to get attention for it.”

In the same interview with the website, Louise said, “I say I have a caricature and all that, but I’m pretty authentic with it. It’s a part of me.”

3. Louise Says Porn Star Lana Rhodes’ Boyfriend Mike Majlak

LOGAN PAUL SCANDAL RUINED MY LIFE!! Both my bfs dumped me!Update on my life post scandal Ig @avalouiise Twitter @realavalouiise 2020-02-20T00:10:43.000Z

In February 2020, Louise became involved in a Twitter war with porn star, Lana Rhodes. The feud began when Rhodes blamed Louise for breaking up her relationship with Mike Majlak. Majlak is a member of YouTuber Logan Paul’s entourage.

4. Louise Said She Once Made Out With an ‘Ugly’ Man In Order to Get Back Stage at a Post Malone Concert

'No One Loved Or Believed In Me The Way I Needed It,' Says Young Woman Who Says She Had An Addict…A young woman who admits she put on an act to gain followers the last time she appeared on “Dr. Phil” gives an update on her life and shares her plans for the future. Has she changed? Dr. Phil uses the power of television to tell compelling stories about real people. The Dr. Phil show provides the most comprehensive forum on mental health issues in the history of television. For over a decade, Dr. McGraw has used the show's platform to make psychology accessible and understandable to the general public by addressing important personal and social issues. Using his top-rated show as a teaching tool, he takes aim at the critical issues of our time, including the "silent epidemics" of bullying, drug abuse, domestic violence, depression, child abuse, suicide and various forms of severe mental illness. 2019-09-12T07:14:55.000Z

Louise has said during her appearance on “Dr. Phil” that she once “made out with this ugly guy to get backstage at Post Malone.” Louise then added that she is “the finesse queen out here.”

On New Year’s Eve 2019, Louise tweeted, “Last year on New Years I was VIP Backstage at Post Malone’s show at Barclays, then was at his table at Marquee after HOW DO I TOP THAT THIS YEAR.”

5. Louise Is a Public Relations Major at Rutgers University

‘I’d Rather Die Hot Than Live Ugly,” Says Aspiring Instagram StarAn aspiring Instagram star who says she’d rather “die hot than live ugly” claims she’s losing friends in real life because of her online persona. https://www.drphil.com Subscribe to Dr. Phil: http://bitly.com/SubscribeDrPhil LIKE us on Facebook: http://bitly.com/DrPhilFacebook Follow us on Twitter: http://bitly.com/DrPhilTwitter Dr. Phil uses the power of television to tell compelling stories about real people. The Dr. Phil show provides the most comprehensive forum on mental health issues in the history of television. For over a decade, Dr. McGraw has used the show's platform to make psychology accessible and understandable to the general public by addressing important personal and social issues. Using his top-rated show as a teaching tool, he takes aim at the critical issues of our time, including the "silent epidemics" of bullying, drug abuse, domestic violence, depression, child abuse, suicide and various forms of severe mental illness. 2019-02-21T20:01:45.000Z

According to her LinkedIn page, Louise is a public relations major at Rutgers University in New Jersey. On that profile, Louise describes herself as an influencer and influencer manager at her own company, Avalouiise LLC.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School