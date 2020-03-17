Ava Louise: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ava Louise is a social media personality who recorded herself licking a toilet seat in March 2020 as part of the TikTok “coronavirus challenge.”
Louise has been in the public eye since a 2018 appearance on “Dr. Phil.” During that appearance, Louise said that she wanted to be “skinny for [her] Instagram.” On her Instagram bio, Louise writes, “IM MESSY OK.” Louise describes herself on her Twitter bio as “skinny n problematic.”
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Louise Reacted to the Huge Criticism of Her Video by Saying, ‘I Trolled America’
Louise has reacted to the criticism of her video by tweeting, “I trolled America.” While speaking specifically about one of her main critics, Meghan McCain, Louise said, “Yo Meghan stfu we all know you touched yourself to this video.” McCain had said that Louise should be “arrested” in an earlier message.
In a separate message, Louise insulted McCain by saying, “Yo carpet muncher McCain the only reason your mad is because you’re fat.”
Louise defended her toilet licking video by saying, “Y’all want me to go to jail but I don’t have coronavirus so I didn’t put anyone at risk…NOT EVEN MYSELF I BLEACHED IT.”
2. Louise Says She Takes Inspiration From Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton
In an interview with Distractify from March 2020, a few days before the TikTok video went viral, Louise said, “I took inspiration from people like Tana Mongeau, from Trisha Paytas, from Paris Hilton, from Kim Kardashian. I went on “Dr. Phil,” knowing I was probably going to go viral because every joke I made and everything I said I pulled from internet culture… in order to get attention for it.”
In the same interview with the website, Louise said, “I say I have a caricature and all that, but I’m pretty authentic with it. It’s a part of me.”
3. Louise Says Porn Star Lana Rhodes’ Boyfriend Mike Majlak
In February 2020, Louise became involved in a Twitter war with porn star, Lana Rhodes. The feud began when Rhodes blamed Louise for breaking up her relationship with Mike Majlak. Majlak is a member of YouTuber Logan Paul’s entourage.
4. Louise Said She Once Made Out With an ‘Ugly’ Man In Order to Get Back Stage at a Post Malone Concert
Louise has said during her appearance on “Dr. Phil” that she once “made out with this ugly guy to get backstage at Post Malone.” Louise then added that she is “the finesse queen out here.”
On New Year’s Eve 2019, Louise tweeted, “Last year on New Years I was VIP Backstage at Post Malone’s show at Barclays, then was at his table at Marquee after HOW DO I TOP THAT THIS YEAR.”
5. Louise Is a Public Relations Major at Rutgers University
According to her LinkedIn page, Louise is a public relations major at Rutgers University in New Jersey. On that profile, Louise describes herself as an influencer and influencer manager at her own company, Avalouiise LLC.
