Live Arkansas Democratic Primary Results: Who’s Winning?

Polls have closed in Arkansas on Super Tuesday. In the coming hours, the votes will be tallied to show which presidential candidates will earn delegates in this state, and who will leave empty-handed.

There are 31 delegates in Arkansas up for grabs for the Democratic candidates. Here are the delegates that each candidate has, entering Super Tuesday:

Sanders: 60

Biden: 54

Warren: 8

Bloomberg: 0

Gabbard: 0

A candidate needs at least 1,991 delegates to receive the nomination. You can read more about how the delegate system works in a presidential election here.

Below you’ll find a live results tracker, as well as info on polling and delegates for the state of Arkansas.

Arkansas Democratic Primary Results — Updated Live

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to show the live results of the Arkansas Democratic primary as they come in. You can see the results below by clicking on the state of Arkansas.

Polls Going into Super Tuesday Suggested a Potential Lead for Biden

😳😳 ⁦@FiveThirtyEight⁩ is currently projecting ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ to win Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Super Tuesday. https://t.co/W9Pfq96EZr — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) February 28, 2020

Arkansas primary polls leading up to Super Tuesday suggested that Biden might have the highest likelihood of winning the state’s majority of delegates. Per FiveThirtyEight, Biden was given a 27.5% chance of being the leader in the state, as of March 3.

Prior to March 3, Sanders was given the highest probability, though his favor in the polls took an apparent dive on March 1. This could have to do with former candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropping out of the race and endorsing Biden.

How Many Delegates Does Arkansas Have?

Arkansas was the first state ballot I filed to be on for the primary. Tonight, I’m excited to be back for early voting. Together, with support from Arkansans, we will defeat Trump and rebuild America. Join us LIVE: https://t.co/s3Rg75uiD1 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 28, 2020

At the Democratic National Convention, Arkansas will be represented by 31 delegates: Statewide At-Large, Statewide PLEOs (Party Leader and Elected Official), and by Congressional Districts.

There are seven Statewide At-Large delegates, and these are pledged to candidates based off of how those candidates do in Arkansas. However, a candidate must first receive at least 15% of the statewide vote in order to start earning delegates.

There are four Statewide PLEOs, which are also assigned to candidates in the same way as the Statewide At-Large delegates.

Lastly, the Congressional Districts delegates are assigned with the same formula as the Statewide At-Large and Statewide PLEOs, with one distinction: the candidates will be judged on the percent of the vote they receive within each of Arkansas’ four congressional districts. District 1 gets 4 delegates, District 2 gets 6 delegates, District 3 gets 5 delegates, and District 4 gets 5 delegates.

Arkansas has five superdelegates. They enter the convention un-pledged to any candidate.

READ NEXT: What Happens to the Delegates After a Candidate Drops Out?