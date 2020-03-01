What Happens to the Delegates After a Presidential Candidate Drops Out?

What happens to a presidential candidate’s delegates after they drop out? The answer might be confusing at first, and many people may be wondering now that Pete Buttigieg has dropped out of the presidential race.

Buttigieg will drop out of the presidential race on March 1, 2020, according to multiple reports. By early March, he had won 26 pledged delegate votes in total: 23 from the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses, and three from the Nevada caucus. He received no pledged delegate votes in South Carolina.

So where do those 26 delegates go? It depends on the state.

Here’s what you need to know:

Delegates Can Go a Number of Directions, After a Presidential Candidate Drops Out

In most states, when a candidate drops out, his or her delegates go to the national convention uncommitted to any candidate (that’s why it means they’re “pledged” after a caucus; they haven’t actually voted, and will only officially vote at the Democratic National Convention). From there, they can technically vote for anyone they choose, like a superdelegate.

On the other hand, some states like Virginia and Nevada require that delegates vote for their pledged candidate in the first round of the convention no matter what, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

However, if a candidate drops out of the race and then goes on to endorse another active presidential candidate, then those delegates are required to vote for the candidate the person has endorsed. For example, if Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden after he dropped out, his delegates would have to vote for Biden at the convention, assuming Biden was still in the race by then.

As for what a candidate is, at all: a delegate can be a volunteer, a party chair, or even an interested citizen. They’re supposed to represent the will of the people who live in their area.