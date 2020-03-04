Live Oklahoma Democratic Primary Results: Who’s Winning?

Polls have closed in Oklahoma on Super Tuesday. In the coming hours, the votes will be tallied to show which presidential candidates will earn delegates in this state, and who will leave empty-handed.

There are 42 delegates in Oklahoma up for grabs for the Democratic presidential candidates. Here are the delegates that each candidate has, entering Super Tuesday:

Sanders: 60

Biden: 54

Warren: 8

Bloomberg: 0

Gabbard: 0

A candidate needs at least 1,991 delegates to receive the nomination. You can read more about how the delegate system works in a presidential election here.

Below you’ll find a live results tracker, as well as info on polling and delegates for the state of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Democratic Primary Results — Updated Live

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to show the live results of the Oklahoma Democratic primary as they come in. You can see the results below by clicking on the state of Oklahoma.

Polls Going into Super Tuesday Suggested Biden Was Favored to Win Oklahoma

Polls are now closed and Oklahoma Republicans are trickling in here at the Republican Party HQ. They tell me they’re watching the results closely, but don’t have major concerns when it comes to the President’s ability to beat any of the Democratic candidates. @kfor #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/6XI2MmNTo9 — Taylor Adams (@TaylorAdams13) March 4, 2020

Going into Super Tuesday, Biden was the favored candidate, based off of a number of polls collected by RealClearPolitics, with one poll putting Bloomberg as a favorite, as well.

The New York Times gave Biden the highest probability of winning Oklahoma, as polls began to report votes. With less than 5% of votes counted, the publication gave Biden an approximate 80% chance of winning the state, followed by Sanders with an approximate 20% chance of winning the state. Both Bloomberg and Warren were offered less than 3% chances of winning.

According to ABC, 47% of Oklahomans who took an exit poll said that they’d made up their mind about who they planned to vote for in the last few days.

How Many Delegates Does Oklahoma Have?

Sanders has the support of 55% of voters under 45— a group that is 28% of Democratic primary voters, per preliminary exit polls. Seniors are much more numerous – 42% of Oklahoma voters — and go big for Biden and then Bloomberg. https://t.co/14uFWgTZYw — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2020

Oklahoma is a semi-closed primary, and awards 42 pledged delegates during the primary: 24 Congressional District delegates, and 13 At-Large delegates.

Given how spread out the delegates have been in the beginning primaries, many people have wondered what will happen if a candidate receives less than the requisite amount of delegates (1,991 are needed) to clinch the nomination, leading up to the Democratic National Convention. When no one candidate receives the requisite amount of delegates, it becomes a “contested convention.”

Per Politico, there are three types of delegates: pledged leaders, elected officials, and at-large delegates. Then there are the superdelegates, who are comprised of a number of types of elected officials, including: every Democratic member of Congress, Democratic governors, all former Democratic presidents and vice presidents, and more.