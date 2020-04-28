Supreme Patty: Instagram Star Arrested on Gun Charge in Florida

Instagram star Supreme Patty, whose real name is Patrick Wallace, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday. According to TMZ, Wallace was pulled over after he was clocked driving at 100 mph in his pickup truck. The outlet received documents from the police department indicating that Wallace was defiant about his arrest, resisting during the cuffing process.

The police also said they found two firearms in the Instagram star’s vehicle, an AR-15 style pistol and a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, even though he didn’t have a concealed carrying permit, according to TMZ.

Wallace was booked on Sunday at the Volusia County jail. He was charged with felony carrying of a concealed firearm, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor violation of an emergency order. The last charge appears to be for breaking a stay-at-home order. According to the Volusia County jail records, Wallace is no longer in custody. TMZ stated that he was released on a $3,250 bond.

Heavy has reached out to Volusia County for more information on his court date but did not yet hear back. Wallace has not yet commented publicly on his arrest or on the charges laid against him, and his last Instagram post is from two days before his arrest.

Supreme Patty Is Known For His Crazy Stunts on Instagram, Where He Has Over 6 Million Followers

Supreme Patty was born Patrick Wallace on December 18, 1997, in Daytona, Florida. According to a bio on Entreresource.com, his parents divorced when he was 3 years old and he never finished high school, although he did get a GED. He started his Instagram account in 2013 after getting the name “Supreme Patty” out of a name generator and got a YouTube account two years later.

Wallace now has over 6 million followers on Instagram, where he posts wild stunts and skits that are often dangerous or put him in compromising situations, such as squeezing lime juice in his eye, smoking anything he’s able to put in his bong and stealing a goat.

He first went viral after eating three hot dogs in five seconds after actor Orlando Bloom shared it to his many followers:

Wallace is also a musical artist who has uploaded tracks to Spotify and music videos on his YouTube channel. According to his Spotify page, he has over 170,000 monthly listeners. His top songs on the platform are “Blah Blah,” which has over 11 million listens, and “Blah Blah (Remix),” which is just short of 3 million listens. He also released “Just Woke Up” in 2018, which has 8.5 million listens so far, and in the same year came out with “Gelato,” which has almost 7 million listens.

