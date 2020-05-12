WATCH: Dr. Fauci Claps Back at Rand Paul During Senate Hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and leader of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, spoke to members of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday about the process of opening the economy back up at a hearing entitled, “COVID-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and School.”

While numerous lawmakers joined via video conference, which marked the first Senate hearing held since March, Fauci told the Senate committee that schools should not expect a coronavirus vaccine by the time students are expected to return to class in the fall. He said even suggesting that a vaccine will be available at that time was a “bridge too far.

“We don’t know everything about this virus,” Fauci said, “and we really ought to be very careful, particularly when it comes to children.”

Senator Rand Paul, however, didn’t like the idea of schools remaining closed after the summer and doesn’t believe Fauci should be the one to make that call. Paul said, “Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all, I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make a decision…”

After Paul was finished speaking, Fauci calmly asked if he could respond even though there were only 32 seconds left in the time slot. Fauci said, “Senator Paul, I have never made myself out to be the end-all and only voice of this. I’m a scientist, a physician, and a public health official.”

During the Senate hearing, Fauci discussed his apprehension about certain states opening back up amid the global crises. He said, “My concern that if some areas — cities, states or what have you — jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up, without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks.”

Fauci also dismissed the idea that COVID-19 will just go away on its own. He said, “When you talk about ‘will this virus just disappear’ — and I’ve said publicly many times, that is just not gonna happen because it’s such a highly transmissible virus.”

Paul controversially did not practice social distancing back in March. He was spotted attending a Senate GOP lunch two days prior to announcing he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement read, “Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

After Paul announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee also entered self-quarantine out of caution.

Dr. Fauci Is Currently In ‘Modified Quarantine’

The reason Fauci was at Tuesday’s hearing in person was that a few days prior, he entered what he referred to as “modified quarantine.” On May 11, Fauci said he would work from home and continue to work and do interviews via video conference calls for the next 14 days. He will also wear a mask while outside his home and be able to go to the National Institutes of Health if he’s the only one in the office.

Like most White House staffers who are regularly near President Donald Trump, Fauci will be tested for coronavirus every day from here on out. Yesterday, Fauci noted that he tested negative. If required to go to the White House, Fauci said he will take every appropriate precaution.

It was not revealed which White House staffer who has tested positive for COVID-19 was near Fauci. In the past week, Trump’s personal valet driver, Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant, and Mike Pence’s secretary, Katie Waldman, have all tested positive for coronavirus.

