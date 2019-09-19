Katie Waldman, Stephen Miller’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Katie Waldman is Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary and the girlfriend of Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to Donald Trump. Waldman, 27’s, appointment to the office of the vice president was announced in an NBC report on the morning of September 19. The Washington Post’s Nick Miroff went a step further and identified Waldman as Miller’s significant other.

According to Waldman’s LinkedIn page, after graduating from George Washington University in 2014, she went to work as a press assistant at the National Republican Committee.

In January 2015, Waldman began working for U.S. Senator Steve Daines of Montana as press secretary. Waldman began working as the deputy press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security in November 2017, staying in that job until February 2019. Since February 2019, Waldman has been Arizona Republican Senator Martha McSally’s communications director.

1. Waldman Has Described Asylum Seekers at the Southern Border as a ‘Violent Mob of Migrants’

In an interview on the southern border crisis on CNN in January 2019, Waldman referred to asylum seekers as a “violent mob of migrants.” Waldman quote in full was, “Once again we have had a violent mob of migrants attempt to enter the United States illegally by attacking our agents with projectiles. As has happened before — in this and previous administrations — our personnel used the minimum force necessary to defend themselves, defend our border, and restore order.”

Waldman went on to tell the network that there had been no injuries among those throwing rocks. She also used the opportunity to call on Congress to help President Trump build the border wall. Thanks for her role with the Department of Homeland Security, Waldman was regularly pictured at the Arizona-Mexico border.

2. While a Student at the University of Florida, Waldman Admitted to Throwing Away Copies of the School Newspaper as the Front Page Endorsed Her Political Rival

In 2012, while Waldman was a student at the University of Florida, she admitted to destroying multiple copies of the school’s newspaper. The paper’s front page showed that the school’s football coach had endorsed Waldman’s political rival, the Student Press Law Center reported. Waldman had been a member of the Unite Party of the school. Despite her actions, Waldman maintained her place in the school’s student government and faced no repercussions.

The assistant minority leader of the Students Party, Max Stein, wrote of Waldman at the time, “I do not question [Waldman’s] qualifications, passion or work ethic. I question her ethical and moral fiber.” Waldman had been accused of carrying out the act with another male student. At the time, Waldman was the student government’s allocations chairwoman. Stein called Waldman’s admission of guilt, “obviously not only rehearsed but coached.”

The male student apologized in an editorial for the school’s Alligator newspaper. He wrote in his apology, “When Katie Waldman and I were walking around campus, I let my sense of competition get in the way of the integrity and everything I believe I have always striven for in my time at UF.”

3. Waldman Was Described as a ‘Vigorous Voice’ in Senator Martha McSally’s Office

On the day of Waldman’s appointment to Pence’s office, the Arizona Republic referred to her as a “vigorous voice” inside of Senator Martha McSally’s office. McSally said in a statement on September 19, “Katie has been a great asset to our team and will be missed, but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for her to serve our country. I am sure Katie will thrive in this new position serving Vice President Pence and I wish her all the best.”

4. On the Strength of the Revelation She Was Dating Miller, Their Names Became Nationally Trending Topics on Twitter

As news of Waldman and Miller’s relationship spread, Miller and Waldman’s names became trending topics on Twitter in the United States. A related term to the trend was the phrase, “Dating Stephen Miller.” Splinter published an opinion piece titled, “I’m Deeply Troubled to Report Stephen Miller Got a Girlfriend.”

5. Waldman Begins Working for Vice President Pence on October 1

NBC News reports that Waldman will begin working for the vice president’s office on October 1.

