WATCH: Trump Storms Out of Press Briefing After Heated Exchange With Reporter

It’s been over two weeks since Donald Trump last held a press briefing from the White House to address the latest updates on coronavirus, but he returned to the podium on Monday to discuss the global pandemic. After an hour of questions and answers, the congenial atmosphere between Trump and the media in the Rose Garden once again soured.
After refusing to answer CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins’ question, Trump abruptly ended the briefing and walked off stage. The incredibly awkward moment came seconds after Trump was asked by CBS reporter, Weijia Jiang, as to why he keeps comparing America’s coronavirus death toll to that of other countries as if it was a “global competition.” Trump answered, “Ask China.”
Trump storms out of coronavirus press conference after getting called out for a racist comment to an Asian American reporter. Kudos to CNN’s @kaitlancollins who let the reporter follow up with Trump over his racist question. pic.twitter.com/NQySU4P4NH
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) May 11, 2020
The refusal to answer Collins’ question made many users online wonder what Trump has against the Collins. However, for those who’ve been watching Trump’s press briefings over the past few months, this is far from the first time he’s had a heated exchange with the CNN reporter. During a White House presser on April 23, Trump berated Collins and refused to answer her question about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump said to Collins, “The problem is you don’t want the truth. Not CNN. CNN is fake news. Don’t talk to me.”
One day later, a White House official tried to move Collins from her front-row seat at the press briefing, but she refused to move. After being asked to switch seats with Chris Johnson, a reporter with the Washington Blade, who was sitting in the sixth row, Collins tweeted about the altercation.
Tonight the White House tried to have me, and only me, swap seats with another reporter several rows back. We both refused to move from our seats that were assigned well in advance. The briefing was short, the president took no questions and it proceeded as planned.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 24, 2020
Collins said, “Tonight the White House tried to have me, and only me, swap seats with another reporter several rows back. We both refused to move from our seats that were assigned well in advance.”
Trump Told Weijia Jiang to ‘Keep Her Voice Down’ During a Previous White House Briefing
WATCH: Reporter: You knew #coronavirus was spreading like wildfire in Feb. You held rallies.
Trump: Just relax. We cut off China.
Reporter: (Pressing him.)
Trump: Keep your voice down.
Trump is ABSOLUTELY out of control. WILL NOT ANSWER, just bullies.pic.twitter.com/dGizBIyhEI
— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) April 19, 2020
During the White House presser on April 20, Jiang challenged the President about not warning Americans about coronavirus while it was “spreading like wildfire through the month of February.”
“Why did you wait so long to warn them,” Jiang asked. “And why didn’t you have social distancing until March 16?’
In response, Trump first asked what news outlet she was with and then said to her, “Nice and easy. Nice and easy. Just relax.” Jiang hadn’t raised her voice. She continued to question him again, but Trump cut her off and responded, “Keep your voice down.” Her voice was not raised.
Jiang kept pressing about Trump’s delay in issuing a real warning to the American people about coronavirus, highlighting that Trump instead continued to hold massive press rallies and campaign events. But Trump dismissed the idea that he was late in responding to coronavirus. He said, “I was very very early” and “the Democrats did nothing.” Jiang countered, “By the way, when you issued the ban, the virus was already here.”
READ NEXT: WATCH: Trump Asks if Sunlight Can Be Injected ‘Inside the Body’ to Kill Coronavirus