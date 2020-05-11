WATCH: Trump Storms Out of Press Briefing After Heated Exchange With Reporter

It’s been over two weeks since Donald Trump last held a press briefing from the White House to address the latest updates on coronavirus, but he returned to the podium on Monday to discuss the global pandemic. After an hour of questions and answers, the congenial atmosphere between Trump and the media in the Rose Garden once again soured.

After refusing to answer CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins’ question, Trump abruptly ended the briefing and walked off stage. The incredibly awkward moment came seconds after Trump was asked by CBS reporter, Weijia Jiang, as to why he keeps comparing America’s coronavirus death toll to that of other countries as if it was a “global competition.” Trump answered, “Ask China.”

Trump storms out of coronavirus press conference after getting called out for a racist comment to an Asian American reporter. Kudos to CNN’s ⁦@kaitlancollins⁩ who let the reporter follow up with Trump over his racist question. pic.twitter.com/NQySU4P4NH — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) May 11, 2020

The refusal to answer Collins’ question made many users online wonder what Trump has against the Collins. However, for those who’ve been watching Trump’s press briefings over the past few months, this is far from the first time he’s had a heated exchange with the CNN reporter. During a White House presser on April 23, Trump berated Collins and refused to answer her question about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump said to Collins, “The problem is you don’t want the truth. Not CNN. CNN is fake news. Don’t talk to me.”

Donald Trump berates female reporter Kaitlan Collins: "CNN is fake news, do not talk to me"After more than a month of near-daily White House coronavirus press briefings, US President Donald Trump stayed behind closed doors on Saturday and Sunday after advisers reportedly warned the president that his appearances were hurting his campaign. Trump himself referenced his absence when he wrote on Twitter that the briefings are “not worth the time & effort”. The president wrote the tweet on Saturday evening, when he would usually be taking the podium to address journalists. “What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” he wrote. “They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!” But on Friday Trump surprised observers by taking no questions and stalking out of the room after an unusually short briefing of just 22 minutes. Some took the move as an acknowledgement from Trump himself that he may have taken things too far when he said on Thursday that disinfectant could be used to cure Covid-19. Last Thursday, US President Donald Trump shut down Kaitlan Collins, a combative CNN reporter, during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing. After Trump answered a question from Collins about the situation regarding North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Collins repeatedly interrupted the president as he tried to call on other reporters. “So can I ask you a question?” Collins shouted. “No, that’s enough,” Trump responded. “No, that’s enough.” “But that wasn’t my question,” Collins continued. “The problem is you don’t like the truth, so as far as I’m concerned I want to go to the next person,” Trump responded. Collins continued to repeatedly continued to rudely interrupt the press briefing until Trump shutdown the reporter, saying, “CNN is fake news. Don’t talk to me.” One day later President Trump abruptly cut off his coronavirus press briefing without taking any questions from the press shortly after a CNN reporter refused to move to the back of the room, according to a report. Kaitlan Collins, CNN's White House Correspondent, said she was asked by White House officials to swap seats with another reporter several rows behind her, minutes before Trump's briefing on Friday afternoon. Reporters' seats are assigned in advance through the White House Correspondents Association, and major TV networks, such as CNN, have front row seats. Collins cited the WHCA guidelines and refused to switch seats with Washington Blade's Chris Johnson, who was sitting in the sixth row and who also refused to move. A White House official then suggested the Secret Service would get involved if they didn't swap seats, although no action was taken. Moments later, Trump entered the room for the briefing but cut it short after 22 minutes, failing to take any questions from the press. Over the weekend, Trump said he was canceling the White House press briefings because they weren't 'worth the time and effort' because the 'Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions.' #DonaldTrump #POTUS #CNN 2020-04-27T17:45:00.000Z

One day later, a White House official tried to move Collins from her front-row seat at the press briefing, but she refused to move. After being asked to switch seats with Chris Johnson, a reporter with the Washington Blade, who was sitting in the sixth row, Collins tweeted about the altercation.

Tonight the White House tried to have me, and only me, swap seats with another reporter several rows back. We both refused to move from our seats that were assigned well in advance. The briefing was short, the president took no questions and it proceeded as planned. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 24, 2020

Collins said, “Tonight the White House tried to have me, and only me, swap seats with another reporter several rows back. We both refused to move from our seats that were assigned well in advance.”

Trump Told Weijia Jiang to ‘Keep Her Voice Down’ During a Previous White House Briefing

WATCH: Reporter: You knew #coronavirus was spreading like wildfire in Feb. You held rallies. Trump: Just relax. We cut off China. Reporter: (Pressing him.) Trump: Keep your voice down. Trump is ABSOLUTELY out of control. WILL NOT ANSWER, just bullies.pic.twitter.com/dGizBIyhEI — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) April 19, 2020

During the White House presser on April 20, Jiang challenged the President about not warning Americans about coronavirus while it was “spreading like wildfire through the month of February.”

“Why did you wait so long to warn them,” Jiang asked. “And why didn’t you have social distancing until March 16?’

In response, Trump first asked what news outlet she was with and then said to her, “Nice and easy. Nice and easy. Just relax.” Jiang hadn’t raised her voice. She continued to question him again, but Trump cut her off and responded, “Keep your voice down.” Her voice was not raised.

Jiang kept pressing about Trump’s delay in issuing a real warning to the American people about coronavirus, highlighting that Trump instead continued to hold massive press rallies and campaign events. But Trump dismissed the idea that he was late in responding to coronavirus. He said, “I was very very early” and “the Democrats did nothing.” Jiang countered, “By the way, when you issued the ban, the virus was already here.”

