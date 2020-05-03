Kelsey Henson, Hafthor Bjornsson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelsey Henson is the wife of Hafthor Bjornsson, an Icelandic strongman who played Sir Gregor Clegane, “The Mountain,” on “Game of Thrones.”

Henson and her husband met when she was working as a waitress in Alberta, Canada. He was there for a competition, and she asked to pose for a photo with him. The couple live together in Iceland, and she is expecting their first child. Henson is also a sponsored athlete and bodybuilder.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kelsey Henson Is Pregnant & Expecting a Baby Boy With Hafthor Bjornsson

Kelsey Henson is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Hafthor Bjornsson. He announced their big news on Instagram April 10, 2020.

“Swipe right to see gender of the mini me!” he wrote on Instagram, along with a series of photos of the two popping a balloon that burst with blue confetti.

She did a pregnancy photo shoot at the Panorama Glass Lodge in Iceland, which she posted on Instagram April 18, 2020. Their baby is due October 3.

She also shared childhood photos of herself and her husband, both with chubby cheeks.

“How chonky do you think baby Hafþórsson will be?” she wrote.

2. Kelsey Henson Met Hafthor Bjornsson When She Was Working as a Waitress & They Run a Gym Together

Kelsey Henson first met Halfthor Bjornsson when she was waiting tables in Alberta, Canada at Earl’s Kitchen & Bar. He was in Canada visiting for a strongman competition. She asked for a photo with Bjornsson, and the rest is history. They began a relationship in 2017, and they were married in 2018, according to The Netline. She has also worked as a construction safety officer.

Now, Kelsey and her husband run a gym together, Thor’s Power Gym.

The gym’s website speaks about his background.

“From 2008 on, Hafþór began training for strength for the first time, at the legendary Jakaból gym (the Giant’s Nest). He soon distinguished himself in the sport and, by 2010, was the dominant force in Icelandic strongman. Hafþór has since won Iceland’s Strongest Man for nine consecutive years,” the website said. “Internationally, Hafþór has won Europe’s Strongest Man five times since 2014. He has won the Arnold Strongman Classic–widely regarded as the most difficult major strongman competition–twice. In 2018, he was the first man to take first in all three major competitions: World’s Strongest Man, The Arnold Strongman Classic, and World’s Ultimate Strongman. This year, Hafþór is in the shape of his life, and ready to shock the world once again with superhuman levels of performance.”

2. Kelsey Henson Is a Sponsored Athlete & A Fitness Buff

As might be expected about the wife of a legendary strongman, Kelsey Henson is an athlete, fitness buff and bodybuilder who is sponsored by several brands on Instagram.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my partnership with @transparentlabsnutrition 💪🏼🤩 To celebrate we will be giving away 1 year of supplements that include the winners choice of Preworkout, Protein, and BCAAs,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also posts sponsored content for energy drink Reign Body Fuel.

She often posts photos and videos of her workouts, sharing her program on Instagram.

“Armssss….y’all know this is my favorite day,” she wrote. “Don’t forget to ❤️ and save!”

“DB Hammer curls-8 reps, 4 sets

DB Tricep extension-12 reps, 4 sets

Cable curls-10 reps, 3 sets

Cable extension-10 reps, 3 sets

Ez bar curls with pause-8 reps, 4 sets”

3. Hafthor Bjornsson Was Unable to Attend Their Baby’s First Ultrasound Because of COVID-19

Kelsey Henson began her pregnancy at the time of the coronavirus pandemic, and that has caused some hassles for the couple as they are expecting their first child together. She heard the baby’s heartbeat April 3, 2020, but she wasn’t able to share the moment with her husband or even film the experience, she wrote on Instagram.

“Beautiful 12 week ultrasound pictures. This was so emotional for me! Unfortunately due to covid19 Hafthor was unable to attend. I had to go alone and I wasn’t even able to film the experience for him,” she wrote. “As soon as I heard babies heartbeat I was completely overwhelmed by this little miracle!”

She started a separate Instagram page to share about her pregnancy and about their family, uncensoredmommy.

“Life with the Bjornsson’s raw and uncensored! All things pregnancy, baby and family,” she writes.

4. Kelsey Henson Is 19 Inches Shorter Than Her Strongman Husband

Kelsey Henson is shorter than average, while her husband stands at 6-feet 9-inches tall. Henson is only 5-feet, 2-inches tall, according to The News & Advance.

In December 2017, an Instagram fan posted a comment on one of the couple’s photos. The fan was wondering how the couple kissed when they have such a huge size difference.

Kelsey responded, “ahha he bends, I tip toe. Or just say screw it, pick me up!”

5. Kelsey Henson & Hafthor Bjornsson Were Married in October 2018

Kelsey Henson and Hafthor Bjornsson were married in October, 2018.

“Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you baby!”

He shared his own sweet words on his Instagram page at the time.

“It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!” he wrote. “I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side.”