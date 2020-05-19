Lindsey McMichael: Sister of Suspect In Ahmaud Arbery Killing Posted Dead Body Photo on Snapchat

Lindsey McMichael, the sister of suspect Travis McMichael and daughter of Gregory McMichael, admitted to posting a photo of Ahmaud Arbery’s dead body on Snapchat, according to the Sun. Travis and Gregory McMichael were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault relating to Arbery’s death on May 7. Their arrest came in the wake of a national outcry for justice following the release of a video depicting Arbery’s death.

The video, which shows the McMichaels confronting Arbery on a suburban street in broad daylight before shooting and killing him, was leaked by Gregory McMichael to clarify rumors about the encounter, according to Boston 25. The 25-year-old Arbery was unarmed during the confrontation, and his death has sparked waves of anger around the world.

Here’s what you need to know:

McMichael Claims The Photo Was Not ‘Malicious’

McMichael has made several comments relating to Arbery’s shooting, and she has admitted to circulating a photo of Arbery’s body within the Brunswick, Georgia, community where the events took place.

“I had no nefarious or malicious intent when I posted that picture,” said McMichael to the Sun. “The thing is, I’m a huge fan of true crime – I listen to four or five podcasts a week – I’m constantly watching that sort of thing.”

“It was more of a, ‘Holy shit, I can’t believe this has happened’,” she added. “It was absolutely poor judgment.” Photos released by the Sun have been edited to obscure Arbery’s body. McMichael has made additional statements indicating her sympathy for Arbery’s family, saying, “I’m not a mother, but I couldn’t imagine losing my child. I think about her every day and the grief and despair she must be feeling.”

The Arbery Family Lawyer Slammed McMichael For Spreading The Photo

Lee Merritt, the lawyer for the Arbery family, responded to the photo, saying, “[t]he picture Lindsay McMichael posted was very disturbing and very disturbing to the family.” Merritt added that, “there are probably more videos and more images of before, during, and after Ahmaud’s murder.”

“It actually fits in with the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism,” he continued in his statement to the Sun. “First you have [Gregory] McMichael sharing with a news station a video of the murder then you have his daughter sharing an image of Ahmaud’s bullet-ridden body on Snapchat. It’s deeply disturbing behavior.”

McMichael Has Pushed Back Against Claims That Arbery’s Death Was A ‘Modern-Day Lynching’

According to McMichael, she was at home watching a movie with her mom when she heard gunshots and went outside to find out what had happened.

“All I saw was the look on his [Travis’s] face and he was looking very desperate… I don’t think we even exchanged a word,” she described. “I’ve seen my brother in his happiest moments — I was there when his child was born and I’ve seen him in distress and I know that look… it wasn’t like some glory thing, like ‘I stalked and then got the kill that I was hoping for’.”

McMichael claims she has not spoken to her father or brother about the incident. McMichael added in her interview that she and her mother have received violent threats and no longer feel safe at home.

“They are not monsters,” Lindsay said told the Sun about her father and brother. “This wasn’t a lynching. Do I think mistakes were made? Absolutely, but look back on your life how many mistakes have you made?”