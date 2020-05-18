Gary Casper, Transcard Executive, Fired Over Obama Meme

Gary Casper, an executive with Tennessee based company, Transcard, has been fired after posting a meme showing President Barack Obama with a noose around his neck.

On May 17, Transcard said in a statement on their Facebook page that the employee who made the post had been fired. The press release read:

The views reflected in posts made by individuals do not reflect the views or values of Transcard. This issue is being handled according to company policy. The individual of recent concern is no longer employed with the company.

Transcard is a technology information company based in Chattanooga. The company’s president Chris Fuller told The Chattanooga Times Free Press, “As soon as Transcard realized that an employee was utilizing social media to engage in political speech, it took immediate action to terminate its relationship with such person.”

The meme showed President Barack Obama with a noose around his neck. The caption on the picture says, “Pay Per View.” U.S. law states that threatening the life of a former president or the former president’s immediate family is a crime and can result in a 5-year prison sentence.

At the time of writing, Casper’s Facebook page had been removed. Screenshots from Casper’s profile that have been shared on Twitter show Casper referred to himself as a vice president at Transcard. Casper says on that profile that he previously worked at US Xpress. Casper says that he studied at Dalton State College in Dalton, Georgia.

According to Transcard’s official website, the company’s goal “is to bring you the latest in payment innovation as we continually interact with financial institutions, technology partners, industry thought leaders, networks and other payment facilitators.”

