WATCH: Louis Vuitton Portland Store Looted, Viral Video Shows

A viral video appears to show a Louis Vuitton store being looted in Portland, Oregon. In the video, you can see people making off with high-end designer purses worth thousands of dollars.

Here’s the video. Actor James Woods is one of the many people posting it. It’s been viewed more than 5 million times on Twitter alone.

Looting Louis Vuitton store in Portland. Nothing screams justice like designer handbags. pic.twitter.com/zWsExSY6DM — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 30, 2020

Heavy has reached out to Portland police for more details, including an estimate of losses.

John Binder, a reporter for Breitbart News, painstakingly tried to match purses seen in the video with their sale prices. He reported that some the purses taken sell for thousands of dollars and estimated the total haul by looters at more than $85,000.

18/ Was only able to identify one of these items. Seems to be a $2,400.00 Palm Springs MM in signature Louis Vuitton monogram with gold hardware. pic.twitter.com/WjkxVBD55G — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

16/ This girl seems to have taken a $1,390.00 Graceful PM in checkered and a $2,400.00 Pochette Grenelle in white. pic.twitter.com/jaZuvDD73m — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

The next day, on May 30, the Louis Vuitton store was boarded up.

On May 30, the Portland mayor, Ted Wheeler, declared a state of emergency, writing on Twitter, “I have officially declared a State of Emergency. Curfew immediately in effect until 6:00 am today. Resumes Saturday evening at 8:00 pm and lifts 6:00 am Sunday morning.”

The mayor had harsh words for the looters.

He added: “Burning buildings with people inside, stealing from small and large businesses, threatening and harassing reporters. All in the middle of a pandemic where people have already lost everything. This isn’t calling for meaningful change in our communities, this is disgusting.”

KGW-TV reported that Louis Vuitton was still tallying about the damages.

Portland police have been cracking down on rioters in the city with arrests, but it’s not clear whether they’ve identified any of the Louis Vuitton looters.

Here’s what you need to know:

High-end Stores Were Looted in Other Cities Too

Class warfare. Louis Vuitton was looted in Portland, Oregon. https://t.co/7c9CChqU18 — erik willey (@erikwill) May 31, 2020

In Chicago, a Nieman Marcus store was looted. Other stores on the famed Michigan Mile were looted.

In Beverly Hills, the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive was also looted.

A series of other intense videos also emerged from cities throughout the country as George Floyd protests and riots escalated into violence in some areas. For example, in Chicago there was an all-out street brawl between police officers and protesters, according to this video. In Atlanta, a video caught a bicycle officer shoving a bike at a woman. Protesters threw an American flag in a river outside Trump Tower in Chicago. In Oakland, a federal protection officer was shot and killed. In New York City, videos captured two NYPD squad cars running over protesters. In Salt Lake City, a man with a bow and arrow was taken down by protesters.

The Portland incident was part of a series of protests and riots that escalated throughout the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd died, Chauvin and three other officers were fired, and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Businesses were torched and looted in Minneapolis, and the protests and riots then spread throughout the country in many major cities, with some peaceful and some not.

