WATCH: Looters Smash Into Multiple Shops on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

As protests demanding justice following the death of George Floyd take place in major cities across America, peaceful rallies turned violent in Chicago on Saturday. Videos shared on social media showed protestors looting numerous shops located in The Magnificent Mile area on May 30.

A series of disturbing videos posted by Chicago-based reporter Ben Pope on Twitter showed a protestor smashing the storefront windows of Neiman Marcus with an ax, allowing a large group of people to run inside and steal items from the department store located at 737 North Michigan Avenue.

Neiman Marcus looting in progress on Magnificent Mile: pic.twitter.com/W0c8Su6F2y — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 31, 2020

Minutes earlier, Pope posted another video on Twitter showing protestors breaking into the Nike store located nearby at 669 Michigan Avenue. The scene appeared to be absolute mayhem with Nike’s storefront windows completely shattered. Along The Magnificent Mile, a protestor was seen marching with a mobile stereo around his neck as Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” blasted for the crowds to hear.

Nike store on Michigan Ave smashed and completely looted pic.twitter.com/IRZc4FuDBO — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 31, 2020

The AT&T store on Michigan Avenue was photographed with smashed in windows. The Chicago Tribune reported that the crowd of protestors, which started their demonstration at 2 p.m. at the Federal Plaza, grew to a mass of 3,000 people by evening. By 3:30 p.m. local time, the protestors grew violent by throwing fireworks and bottles at authorities.

AT&T store windows smashed at Michigan & Ontario pic.twitter.com/aWmS8BSGXr — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 31, 2020

Macy’s at Water Tower Place was smashed and looted about an hour ago. They’re trying to board up all the windows right now. pic.twitter.com/xNHtFazgLV — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 31, 2020

In order to protect their department store from the riots taking place across Chicago, the Macy’s shop located at Water Tower Place was boarded up on Saturday. However, a video shared online showed that the Macy’s department located on State Street was attacked by protestors.

Macy’s broken into. People taking off with bags and other merchandise. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/chMz2Fb8uZ — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) May 31, 2020

Looters were seen taking off with Macy’s merchandise in the video posted by CBS Chicago reporter, Charlie De Mar.

Police & Protestors Violently Clashed In Chicago & In Cities Across the United States on Saturday

Extremely dicey situation on Kinzie right now. Some protestors attacked police; multiple arrests made. pic.twitter.com/jA7JU8KKQW — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 30, 2020

The harrowing scene in Chicago was not unique to the Windy City. What was supposed to be peaceful protests turned into riots not just in Chicago, and Minneapolis, where police officer Derek Chauvin killed Floyd, but people in Washington, D.C., where The White House was briefly put on lockdown the night before, Louisville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Pheonix, Memphis, and Columbus, were all taking to the streets in the name of Floyd.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke out against the violent protests taking place in their city. Brown noted that they were still investigating the looting which took place on Friday evening, during which over 100 protestors were arrested, as reported by The Patch.

“Many came to the downtown area in Chicago last night,” Brown said on Saturday morning. “The protesting early on started peacefully and ended more aggressive and intense.”

On Saturday night, Lightfoot issued a city-wide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. “What started out as a peaceful protest has now devolved into criminal conduct,” Lightfoot said. “I’ve watched as protesters hurled not just words or projectiles at our police department, but bottles of water, urine, and lord knows what else. I saw protesters armed with shovels, bats, hammers, and metal pipes… we’re going to give people space,” Lightfoot added, but “we won’t tolerate lawlessness.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Adult National Guard Members in Atlanta Mistaken for Kids in Social Media Posts