WATCH: LAPD Cars Set on Fire & Vandalized as Riots Erupt in Fairfax Village

A peaceful protest that started out in Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles on Saturday turned violent as protestors made their way toward Fairfax Village. On May 30, thousands of people demanding justice following the death of George Floyd vandalized and set numerous Los Angeles Police Department vehicles near the intersection of 3rd Street and Beverly Boulevard.

Around 3 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department declared the protest taking place on Fairfax Avenue an unlawful assembly as authorities fired rubber bullets and arrested protestors breaking the line. The smoke emanating from the police vehicles set ablaze could be seen from miles away.

Protestors in #LosAngeles are setting police cars on fire and vandalizing them. This is 3rd &Fairfax near The Grove. I’m happy to see people of ALL races have joined together for justice. Thank you ❤️ #LosAngelesriots #LosAngelesProtest #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/r8mCcXMfD3 — Shana Mangatal (@ImShanaMangatal) May 30, 2020

Even more cop cars burning at the #GeorgeFloyd protest on #Fairfax in LA: pic.twitter.com/3eTwjQ4Jck — MK-Ultra News (@mkultranews) May 30, 2020

View from West Hollywood of cars on fire from the LA Protest in Fairfax pic.twitter.com/4XvkBfnVWS — Derrick Franco (@dfranc3373) May 30, 2020

Fairfax Village, home to CBS Television City, where shows like The Late, Late Show with James Corden and The Price Is Right are filmed, is an affluent neighborhood adjacent to West Hollywood. Police were seen using brute force with batons to hold the line. Signs held by protestors read “Black Lives Matter” and “Disarm and Defund Killer Cops.”

The L.A. chapter of Black Lives Matter wrote their official Facebook page prior to the protest on May 30: “It took a nation-wide uprising to get Chauvin arrested for the murder of #GeorgeFloyd. Still 3 more killer cops to be arrested in Minneapolis and hundreds in LA. Still prosecutions and convictions to win. Still police to defund. It’s time. See y’all Saturday.”

Thousands of #BlackLivesMatter protesters were chanting, but they then took a moment of silence with fists in air. @ladailynews pic.twitter.com/BRujC6gVhQ — pierce singgih (@piercesinggih) May 30, 2020

Things are heating up in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/dTs5qxUZ4g — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 30, 2020

The Los Angeled Fire Department tweeted, “We are aware of public protest activity in the #FairfaxDistrict of #LosAngeles.Though @LAFD is ready to assist any persons in need, at this time, all media and public information will come through law enforcement officials.”

As a preemptive measure, Rodeo Drive was shut down to traffic to help prevent the possibility of violence and looting taking place in the luxury shopping area located nearby in Beverly Hills. However, protestors were still able to make their way inside on foot. Videos shared on social media showed protestors chanting, “No Justice, No Peace,” and “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot.”

We’ve arrived at rodeo drive. Pan pacific park protest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/iMJsybpZ4R — max parke (@cyraxible) May 30, 2020

Following the outbreak of violence, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that he would be implementing a curfew on Saturday afternoon. He tweeted, “We will always protect free speech and Angelenos’ right to live without fear of violence or vandalism. To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement, and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.”

Nearly 500 People were Arrested in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday Night

Protest turned riot in Downtown Los Angeles. Looting begins and police escalate tactics as the night grows older. pic.twitter.com/uavhmU8cDE — Errik Manning (@ErrikManning) May 30, 2020



Los Angeles Police spokesperson Josh Rubenstein told CNN that between 400 and 500 people were arrested during the protests which took place on Friday night in Los Angeles.

As reported by LAist, charges against protestors “include Burglary, Looting, Probation Violation, Battery on Police Officer, Attempted Murder and Failure to Disperse. All but 18 of those arrested have been released on their own recognizance.”

Following the violence and looting taking place in downtown LA on Friday night, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said, “I’m sorry that L.A. failed tonight. Our ability to have a demonstration — express our views, our anger, our disgust — unfortunately, turned into an unruly situation with officers being injured, property damage occurring.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Video of Mennonites Singing in Solidarity at Minneapolis Protest Goes Viral