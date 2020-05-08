William ‘Roddy’ Bryan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

William ”Roddy” Bryan has been identified as the third man involved in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case, along with Gregory and Travis McMichael. Bryan videotaped Gregory and Travis, a father and son, as they chased down 25-year-old Arbery from their white pickup truck as he was jogging in their neighborhood. An altercation ensued, in which Travis shot and killed Arbery.

The incident took place on Feb. 23. Gregory told police his son acted out of self defense, and for several months no charges were filed. As time passed, though, the public outcry became louder and louder. Thousands of people across the world began demanding justice for Arbery, a young black man gunned down in broad daylight.

On May 7, a day before Arbery would have turned 26 years old, Gregory and Travis were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bryan is expected to be arrested and charged in the days to come, according to local news networks.

In the initial police report of the incident, Bryan is only referenced as “Roddy.” You can read the full police report here.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. William ‘Roddy’ Bryan Is a Mechanic From Brunswick, Georgia

According to some of Bryan’s Facebook posts, he is a mechanic from Brunswick, Georgia. Bryan is a Trump supporter, and works at a hardware store in the area. He appears to go by “Roddie” or “Roddy,” respectively, and is 50 years old. According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police documents identified him as the person who videotaped Arbery’s death.

Bryan is a neighbor of the McMichaels, and lived within a mile of the place where Arbery was shot to death. His identity as the third man was unknown to the public until May 6. Civil rights activist Shaun King wrote, “[Bryan]was there, in his car, gun loaded, chasing Ahmaud Arbery. The murderers were talking on the phone together plotting what to do and where to go. All live within a minute of each other.”

Shortly after, S. Lee Merritt, one of the civil rights attorneys representing Arbery’s family, tweeted, “A lot of people have asked why I keep saying THREE suspects. Here is the third. Thanks @shaunking! Arrest all three of these men who conspired and murdered #AhmaudArbery”

Bryan is mentioned briefly in the Feb. 23 police report: “McMichael stated that [Arbery] turned around and began running back the direction from which he came and ‘Roddy’ attempted to block him which was unsuccessful.”

Now, many are arguing that Bryan trapped Arbery, and was, as a result, directly involved with Arbery’s death. Benjamin Crump, a Florida-based attorney, tweeted, “If [Bryan] chased down Ahmaud and filmed his execution, he should be arrested and charged with aiding and abetting them in committing this crime of murder.”

2. Bryan Took the Video on His Cellphone & Gave it to an Attorney

According to local news network News4Jax, attorney Alan Tucker received the footage of Arbery’s murder, shot on Bryan’s cellphone, by Bryan himself. Tucker, a Brunswick attorney, said he posted the video online because “People had the right to know.”

Tucker did not say why Bryan gave him the video.

The video was first uploaded to YouTube anonymously. Within hours, it had been shared thousands of time, across social media channels, and used as a rallying cry by civil rights activists, celebrities, professional athletes, and everyday civilians to demand justice for Arbery.

3. Gregory McMichael Is a Former Police Detective & Chief Investigator

Video of Murdered Black Jogger in Georgia Ahmaud ArberyShare & Subscribe Visit: Pyncone.com 2020-05-05T19:15:41.000Z

McMichael, 64, previously worked as a police detective and chief investigator for District Attorney Stephen Kelley, according to documents from Brunswick, where the shooting took place.

One case McMichael was involved in was the conviction and death-row execution of Robert Newland. Newland was executed in 2009 for the stabbing death of Carol Sanders Beatty, a 27-year-old neighbor, on May 30, 1986. According to the Florida Times-Union, McMichael was the one to take down Beatty’s dying words. McMichael also testified at Newland’s trial. He was a Glynn County detective at the time.

By 2009, McMichael was employed as a chief investigator for then-District Attorney Stephen Kelley. Kelley is now serving as a judge for the Brunswick circuit of the 1st Superior Court of Brunswick.

McMichael worked for another decade as an investigator before retiring last year. It’s not clear what his son does for work.

4. Gregory McMichael’s Ties to Law Enforcement in the Area Have Led to Complications With the Case

Gregory McMichael’s lengthy history working with law enforcement in the Brunswick area has complicated the case. Jackie Johnson, the current District Attorney for Glynn County, has recused herself from the case because McMichael worked as an investigator in her office.

Similarly, The New York Times reports that Tom Durden, the prosecutor for the case, is the third prosecutor assigned to the case. The first two had to recuse themselves due to professional connections with McMichael.

5. Bryan Can Be Heard Cocking a Gun in the Video

In the video, Bryan can be heard cocking what sounds like a gun, though there’s no visual of the gun or of Bryan in the cellphone video. What’s more, according to the police report, there’s no mention of Bryan firing a gun either.

According to online records, Bryan lives less than a mile from where Arbery was shot and killed. Neither he nor the McMichaels have clarified what their relationship is to one another, though it can be assumed they’re neighbors, at the very least.

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Can the IRS Direct Deposit Your Payment? Will They Mail it?