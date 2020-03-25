COVID-9 Stimulus Check: Can The IRS Direct Deposit It? Will They Mail it?

Where is your coronavirus stimulus check going to be delivered, if you get one? Can it be delivered via direct deposit into your bank account? What address does the IRS have on file?

Millions of Americans will be receiving checks in the mail of up to $3,000 for a family of four, which is why many might be wondering how the government knows where to send those checks. The stimulus package including the provision for these stimulus checks reached a bipartisan agreement in the Senate on March 25, which means that the ball is officially rolling for those checks to be issued.

The stimulus checks will be sent to people based off of 2018 or 2019 tax returns, whichever was filed last. For this reason, your check will be sent to the address that the IRS has on file, in relation to your 2018 or 2019 tax form. If you checked the option for direct deposit on either of these tax returns, then your stimulus check will likely be sent to you by direct deposit, as has been done in the past.

It takes four to six weeks to for a change of address request to officially process, according to the IRA. It’s fully possible that the service will expedite these changes, or offer a new way to choose where your stimulus check is sent, in the days to come.

The government will likely provide more info in the days to come, now that the stimulus package has been agreed upon by lawmakers.

For now, here’s what you need to know about what your current options are, regarding direct deposit options, or how you can double-check the address you have on file with the IRS, or to edit it, so that you know your stimulus check will go to the right place:

Can the Government Give You Your Stimulus Check Via a Direct Deposit into Your Bank Account?

The government has not yet provided details regarding what options the American people will have, regarding how they receive their stimulus checks. However, there’s precedent for a direct deposit option.

In 2008, during the recession, after George W. Bush authorized the sending of checks to a portion of the American people, some people received those checks in a direct deposit to their bank account. This portion of people got that option by authorizing a direct deposit option when filing their taxes electronically.

So in addition to checking your address on file with the IRS, you might consider filing your 2019 tax form electronically, and signing off the option for a direct deposit.

How to Check or Edit the Address You Have on File With the IRS

If, for whatever reason, you don’t think you will be able to use a direct deposit option for your stimulus check, and you’re worried about what address the IRS has on file for you, don’t panic. It’s easy to update your information with the IRS. Here’s what you have to do: go to the IRS’ page for updating information, and choose which of the following methods you want to use to update your address:

Fill Out an IRS Form

There are two forms you can fill out with the IRS to change your address: the Form 8822, Change of Address, or Form 8822-B, Change of Address or Responsible Party – Business.

File an Updated Tax Return

If you have already filed your 2019 tax return with your new address, then the IRS will process that address as your current one.

Submit a Written Statement

Send the IRS a signed written statement which includes your full name, old address, new address, and social security number, ITIN, or EIN. Mail this signed statement to the address where you filed your last return.

Provide ‘Oral Notification’ Via Phone

The last option is to speak with an IRS representative over the phone. You’ll need to provide the following information to ensure your identity, in order to change your address:

full name

new address

old address

date of birth

social security number, ITIN or EIN

