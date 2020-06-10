10 U.S. Military Bases Named After Confederate Generals

President Donald Trump has made it clear that he will not be renaming U.S. military bases named after Confederate generals.

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that his administration refuses to entertain the idea, which has gained traction amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustices.

His remarks come just two days after Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper said they would be “open to a bipartisan discussion on the topic,” according to CNN.

In a series of tweets, the president expressed that the “powerful bases have become part of a great American heritage” and “history of winning, victory, and freedom,” therefore he won’t even consider the name changes.

…Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

Both pentagon officials explained in a statement to CNN that the installations are named after soldiers who hold “a significant place in our military history,” and that the names “represent individuals, not causes or ideologies.”

But the recent uproar over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody, drove McCarthy to think differently, as reported by Politico.

The events of the past two weeks “made us start looking more at ourselves and the things that we do and how that is communicated to the force as well as the American public,” an official told the outlet.

Scores of anti-police protests erupted nationwide after harrowing video emerged of Floyd’s May 25 arrest. Now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was captured pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes as the 46-year-old begged for air.

Protesters have since demanded justice for Floyd, citing institutionalized racism in law enforcement agencies, as well as decades-worth of other victims.

The Name-Changes Will Prove an Uphill Battle for the Army

This isn’t the Army’s first run-in with accusations of upholding racism.

Prior to Floyd’s death, calls to change the names of the 10 installations were frequently dismissed by service officials — many arguing that renaming them would upend the tradition of celebrating American soldiers.

A scathing New York Times editorial published in May of this year criticizes the organization’s “apologist” way of thinking and accuses it of “celebrating White supremacists.”

“The namings reflect a federal embrace of white supremacy that found its most poisonous expression in military installations where black servicemen were deliberately placed under the command of white Southerners,” it reads.

Adding, “Who were said to better ‘understand’ Negroes — and confined to substandard housing, segregated transportation systems and even “colored only” seating in movie houses.”

In 2017, lawmakers called on the Army to rename two streets named after Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson in Fort Hamilton, N.Y. in the wake of violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va. over removing the town’s statue of Lee.

The Army refused, saying that changing the street names would be “controversial and divisive.”

These are the 10 U.S. Military Bases Named After Confederate Generals

Fort A.P. Hill – Ambrose Powell Hill Jr.

The Virginia facility was founded as a training ground during World War II, according to the base’s website. It is named after Confederate General Ambrose Powell Hill Jr., who was killed in battle a week before the Confederacy surrendered.

Camp Beauregard – P.G.T. Beauregard

Located in Louisiana, the World War I installation was created to serve as a training space. It is named after Pierre Gustave Toutant-Beauregard, a Confederate general who served in the U.S. Army during the Mexican-American War.

Toutant-Beauregard led southern militia to victory in the Battle of Sumter before the Confederate Army even existed. He later urged for the Confederacy to surrender in 1865 as Union Gen. William Sherman advanced through the South.

Fort Benning – Henry Benning

Located in Georgia, the installation was also formed as a basic training ground during World War I. Confederate General Henry Benning, who was present at the battles of Antietam and Gettysburg, inspired the name.

Fort Bragg – Braxton Bragg

Located in North Carolina, this venue is the largest military installation in the world. The base was named after Braxton Bragg, a U.S. Army officer who served in the Second Seminole War and Mexican-American War before becoming a Confederate Army general.

According to the American Battlefield Trust, Bragg was one of the most controversial figures in Confederate history. He won the most significant Confederate victory in the Western Theater at the Battle of Chickamauga in September 1863.

Fort Gordon – John Brown Gordon

Located in Georgia, the installation was founded as a training site in World War I. It is named after John Brown Gordon, a Confederate general who had no prior military training. Despite this, Robert E. Lee called him one of his most trusted generals.

Fort Hood – John Bell Hood

Located in Texas, the venue was founded during World War II and used to test tanks to counter those used by Germany. It was named after John Bell Hood, a Confederate military officer who was promoted to full general in 1864.

Fort Lee – Robert E. Lee

Located in Virginia, the installation was first established during the Civil War and named after Gen. Robert. E. Lee.

Lee’s battlefield leadership earned him a reputation as one of the greatest military leaders in history. He fought against Union forces at Antietam and Gettysburg before surrendering to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in 1865.

Fort Pickett – George Pickett

Located in Virginia, the site was founded during World War II and named after Confederate Gen. George Pickett. He is most remembered for an infantry assault against Union soldiers at the Battle of Gettysburg that resulted in heavy losses for the Confederate army.

Fort Polk – Leonidas Polk

Located in Louisiana, the facility was founded as a training ground during World War II. It is named after Leonidas Polk, a bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana who became a Confederate general.

Fort Rucker – Edmund Rucker

Located in Alabama, the facility was opened during World War II and named after Col. Edmund Rucker who later received general status.

Rucker was wounded and captured during the Battle of Nashville in late 1864. Gen. Nathan Bedford Forest, later the Ku Klux Klan’s first Grand Wizard, organized for his release the following year.

READ NEXT: Harry Rogers: Virginia KKK Leader Accused of Driving Into Protesters