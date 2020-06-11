Jarred Tipton: Officer Said ‘I Don’t Care’ to Black Man Who Said He Couldn’t Breathe

Jarred Tipton has been identified as the officer who said “I don’t care” to Derrick Scott, a 42-year-old black man who said he couldn’t breathe while he was being restrained by Tipton and two other officers, Ashley Copeland and Sgt. Jennifer Titus. Officers restrained Scott after responding to a disturbance call. The footage shows Scott putting his hands up, then running from the officers. He was found to be armed with a shotgun. Officers restrained him, at some points kneeling on his back and neck, for around 13 minutes.

At one point, Scott could be heard saying, “I can’t breathe! Please! Help me! I can’t breathe.” That was when Tipton replied to Scott that he did not care.

Scott eventually become unresponsive, The Washington Post reports. A paramedic administered medical care at the scene. Scott was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died due to a collapsed lung. His autopsy cited other contributing health factors: physical restraint, recent methamphetamine use, asthma, bullous emphysema and atherosclerotic heart disease.

The new footage of Scott’s arrest was released on Monday night, as Oklahoma City police officials responded to one of the demands by Black Lives Matter. There are four separate videos, which you can watch here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tipton Has Been an Oklahoma City Police Officer for Six Years

According to a 2018 memo by the city of Oklahoma City, Tipton, 30, has been an officer for the city for six years. He was featured in a report by The Oklahoman in 2019, titled “A good deed, a bad day, and a shootout with police.”

In the video, Tipton said “I don’t care” to Scott when he said he couldn’t breathe. Another officer said, “You can breathe just fine.”

Minutes later, one of the female officers said, “He’s acting like he’s unresponsive.” It took several more minutes for the officers to reposition Scott’s body, and take all weight off of his back.

Following Scott’s death in 2019, all of the officers on the scene were cleared of any wrongdoing, including Tipton. Authorities in Oklahoma City maintain today that none of the officers did anything wrong.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater told the Associated Press this week, “This guy runs from the police. He’s got a 90 percent occluded major artery in his heart. I mean, he’s just a perfect candidate to die when you’ve got meth in your system and those kinds of physical ailments and then you fight with police. [The officers] didn’t do anything wrong at all.”