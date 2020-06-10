Travis Yates: Police Major Cites ‘Research’ Arguing Cops Should ‘Probably’ Shoot Black People More Often

Travis Yates is a Tulsa Police Department Major who is under fire for comments he made on The Pat Campbell Show, a podcast, about police brutality and systemic racism. During that podcast episode, Maj. Yates said he believes systemic racism “doesn’t exist,” and then referenced research which “says we’re shooting African-Americans about 24% less than we probably ought to be.”

The full statement including that statistic reads,

“If a certain group is committing more crimes, more violent crimes, and law enforcement’s having to come into more contact with them, that number is going to be higher. Who in the world in their right mind would think that our shootings should be right along the U.S. Census lines? That’s insanity. All of the research says we’re shooting African-Americans about 24% less than we probably ought to be, based on the crimes being committed.”

Yates has since said an article by Public Radio Tulsa took his quote out of context, and that he was only referencing the beliefs of researchers Roland Fryer, Heather MacDonald, and the National Academy of Sciences, but he has not provided a link.

Yates’ rebuttal statement reads in part, “Clearly the published article does not reflect my hypothetical discussion of statistics based on the research of others. It makes no mention of the sources I cited. And it absolutely does not factually reflect my words.”

You can listen to the full 38 minute podcast episode here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Yates on George Floyd’s Killing: ‘Justice Has Been Served’

During his conversation with Campbell, Yates talked about his confusion and displeasure with the protests that have taken place in the wake of George Floyd’s death. “The officer was arrested the next day,” he said. “They were prosecuted, they were fired. What are you doing? What do you mean, ‘justice?’ Justice at this point has been done. Well, then it turned into systematic racism, systematic police brutality.”

Yates continued, “This is what they’re trying to say that all these changes need to come from: this is why we’re protesting, this is why we’re rioting. Because of systematic abuse of power and racism. That just doesn’t exist.”

Richard Muelenberg, the captain of the Tulsa Police Department, has said that the department’s police chief will decide what to do with Yates’ comments, if anything at all. “Everybody’s got a right to their opinion,” Muelenberg said. “Obviously, he being a major with the Tulsa Police Department, it carries some weight that he has his opinion, and we’ll have to just kind of go through this. I mean, I can’t speak upon the thing that he talked about here because I don’t have the data. I can’t refute or substantiate what it is that he said here.”