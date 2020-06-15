Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s Niece: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mary Trump is the 55-year-old niece of President Donald Trump. According to The Daily Beast, Mary Trump is writing a tell-all book about the president and their family that is set to be released on August 11 and will feature “harrowing and salacious stories” about her uncle. The book will also reveal she was a major source behind The New York Times’ 2018 report on the Trump family’s taxes, the news site reports.

The book is titled, “Too Much And Never Enough,” according to The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Cartwright. Mary Trump is a psychologist and life coach who lives in New York. She has not spoken out in the media about her uncle’s presidency or presidential campaign, but has been involved in a feud with him dating back to 2000, when she and her brother contested Trump’s parents’ will, The Daily Beast reports.

Cartwright broke the news about the upcoming book on June 14, writing in his article, “Details of the book are being closely guarded by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, but The Daily Beast has learned that Mary plans to include conversations with Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, that contain intimate and damning thoughts about her brother, according to people with knowledge of the matter.”

Here’s what you need to know about Mary Lea Trump, Donald Trump’s niece:

1. Mary Trump Is the Daughter of Fred Trump Jr. & Linda Trump & Her Father Died in 1981 at the Age of 43 After Battling Alcoholism

Mary Lea Trump is one of two children born to Donald Trump’s brother, Fred Trump Jr., and Fred Trump Jr.’s wife, Linda Lee Clapp Trump. She is the eldest grandchild of Fred Trump Sr. and Mary Ann MacLeod Trump. Donald Trump is one of her two uncles, along with Robert Trump. She also has two aunts, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau.

Mary Trump’s father, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981 at the age of 43 after battling alcoholism. In 2019, Trump talked to The Washington Post about his eldest brother and second oldest sibling, saying he regretted pressuring him about his career. According to The Post, Mary Trump’s father dreamed of being a pilot, but Donald Trump put pressure on him to join the family business, saying he shouldn’t be a “chauffeur in the sky.”

Donald Trump told The Post in 2019 he now realizes his brother didn’t want to run the family business. Trump said, “It was just not his thing. . . . I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it. That would be the biggest mistake. . . . There was sort of a double pressure put on him,” by his brother and father.

According to The Post, Trump told Playboy in 1990 that his brother’s death shaped his life:

His death affected everything that has come after it. I think constantly that I never really gave him thanks for it. He was the first Trump boy out there, and I subconsciously watched his moves. I saw people really taking advantage of Fred and the lesson I learned was always to keep up my guard one hundred percent, whereas he didn’t. He didn’t feel that there was really reason for that, which is a fatal mistake in life.

Mary Trump and her brother, Fred Trump III, did not speak to The Post for its article on their father. Fred Trump III now lives in Connecticut and is married with three children.

2. She & Her Brother, Fred Trump III, Sued Their Family to Contest Their Grandfather’s Will in 2000 & Accused Trump of Cutting Off Medical Benefits to Fred Trump III’s Sick Son

There has been bad blood between Mary Trump and her brother, Fred Trump III, and her aunts and uncles, especially Donald Trump, dating back to 2000, when the two children of Fred Trump Jr. sued their relatives to contest the will of Fred Trump Sr., according to The Daily Beast. In a December 2000 article in the New York Daily News, Mary Trump spoke about the dispute, along with her brother and sister-in-law. According to the article, the feud centered around the $100 to $300 million left behind by Fred Trump Sr. after his June 1999 death.

Mary Trump and Fred Trump III sought one-fifth of their grandfather’s estate, according to the Daily News, claiming it would have been given to their father if he were alive. All of Fred Trump Sr.’s grandchildren received $200,000 from the estate, and the majority was split between his four surviving children. Mary Trump and Fred Trump III argued it should have been split five ways. According to the Daily News, Donald Trump said he was fulfilling his father’s wishes to not treat Mary and Fred III differently than the other grandchildren. He said his niece and nephew were not given special treatment because the family did not like their mother

Fred Trump Jr.’s children also claimed that Donald, Maryanne and Robert Trump retaliated against them for filing the lawsuit by cutting off the medical coverage Fred Trump Sr. had provided to his family for decades. That decision greatly affected Fred Trump III, whose son, William, was born with health issues, including seizures that led to cerebral palsy.

In 2016, Donald Trump told The New York Times he withdrew the medical benefits that could have helped Fred Trump III’s son in revenge. “I was angry because they sued,” he told the newspaper.

Mary Trump said in 2000, “My aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves. I’m sure they are not.”

3. Mary Trump Is a Graduate of Tufts & Columbia, Where She Studied English Literature, & She Completed Her Ph.D in Clinical Psychology at Adelphi University

Because most Americans are hateful, selfish people who care about nothing outside of their own narrow interests. Devastating. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 9, 2016

Mary Trump is a certified professional life coach, according to her Linkedin profile. She graduated from Tufts University with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. She then completed her master’s degree in English Literature at Columbia University. She also has a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Adelphi University and earned her Ph.D in clinical psychology at Adelphi.

She contributed to a 2002 book “Diagnosis: Schizophrenia. A Comprehensive Resource for Patients, Families and Helping Professionals,” which was written by Rachel Miller and Susan E. Mason. Mary Trump was a doctoral student at Adelphi’s Derner Institute for Advanced Psychological Studies at the time, according to the book.

The book thanks Mary Trump, saying, “as a volunteer at Hillsdale Hospital,” she “brought an insightful eye to the book and helped with the early stages of development. According to the book, she volunteered for the First Episode Schizophrenia Study at Hillside Hospital.

4. She Has Owned Multiple Businesses & Currently Runs The Trump Coaching Group, in New York

We should be judged harshly. I just hope we do the work to right this horrific wrong. I grieve for our country. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 9, 2016

Public records show Mary Trump has owned and operated several businesses in New York and New England, including a marina, an import company and has been involved in real estate. She is currently the chief executive officer of The Trump Coaching Group, a New York-based life coaching company she started in 2012, according to her Linkedin profile. She previously worked for a year at the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching. The Trump Coaching Group says on its website:

Are you depressed and feeling low? Finding the true meaning of your life? If yes then our life coaches can bring you out from such dwindling situations. Connect with our Trump Coaching group and know the true meaning of your life. Our experts will provide you the much needed motivation and encouragement to stand above the crowd. Reach out to your goals in a completely different way and witness an interesting turn for your life.

A more in-depth website appears to have been replaced by a barebones version at some point. It is not clear how active Mary Trump’s company is. An older version of the website said:

Want to make your good life great? Then you will have to join life coaching program for a better life. Trump Coaching Group gives you an opportunity to pick the right program for yourself and enables you to bring a positive enhancement in your life. Our coaching will help you in effective decision making and will also boost up your confidence to think different, in a way giving an edge to your life. So for a positive makeover of your personality, life coaching is the perfect solution.

An inactive Facebook page shows that the group would offer help with fitness, mindfulness and nutrition. The company’s motto was, “Set your life in motion…”

5. Mary Trump, Whose Book Is Set to Be Released Near the Republican National Convention, The Daily Beast Reports, Said on the Night Trump Was Elected That It Was ‘One of the Worst Nights’ of Her Life

According to The Daily Beast, Mary Trump’s book is set to be released weeks before Donald Trump will accept the GOP nomination for president at the Republican National Convention in Florida. She did not return a request for comment from Heavy and it is not clear if she plans to speak out ahead of the book being published on August 11.

Mary Trump has remained out of the spotlight and has not talked on TV or to the media about her uncle, both during his presidential campaign and after he was elected to the White House in 2016. But she has maintained a public Twitter account where she has shared some thoughts about Donald Trump and politics. She appears to be an avid Democrat, who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

On November 9, 2016, after her uncle was elected as president, Mary Trump tweeted several times to prominent media personalities and liberals, saying it was, “One of the worst nights of my life.” She also tweeted, “Utterly horrifying. What has happened to our country?” In another tweet that same night she wrote, “James Comey should be in jail.”

About Donald Trump winning the election, his niece said on Twitter, “What a tragedy. I feel like that lost my country tonight.” She added, “Hillary Clinton is an extraordinary human being and public servant. That she lost to this is unspeakable.” In a tweet to Joy Reid of MSNBC, she called into question the legitimacy of her uncle’s victory, writing, “FBI, Comey, Wikileaks, Russia, obsession with emails, normalization of racism, sexual assault. Fair and square? No.”

Her Twitter profile states, “#blacklivesmatter, 🏳️‍🌈,she/her/hers.”

READ NEXT: Learn More About Mary Trump’s Grandfather & Donald Trump’s Father, Fred Trump